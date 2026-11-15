Pakistan will send Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister Dr Musadik Masood Malik to New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) first Civilisational Dialogue Forum, to be held from November 20 to 22. The decision, announced by Pakistan’s Foreign Office, marks a rare high-level Pakistani ministerial visit to India.

In an official statement, Pakistan said it nominated Malik to represent the country at the three-day forum.

“The Government of Pakistan has nominated Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026,” the Foreign Office said.

Islamabad said the gathering would allow representatives from SCO member states to exchange views on civilisational dialogue and cultural understanding. It added that Pakistan remains committed to “promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect.”

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🔊PR No.3️⃣2️⃣8️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ Pakistan to Participate in SCO Civilizational Dialogue in New Delhi 🔗⬇️ https://t.co/tVMPvYwv3P — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) November 14, 2026

A notable diplomatic step

Malik’s visit is important because ministerial travel between India and Pakistan has been extremely limited amid prolonged diplomatic strain. Reports described it as the first Pakistani ministerial visit to India since the May 2025 military confrontation between the two countries.

The participation also comes as Pakistan has taken over the rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for the 2026–27 term. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s participation in the Delhi dialogue reflected its role as the incoming SCO chair.

India’s cultural initiative

India is hosting the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Delhi’s historic Purana Qila. The event was proposed by India to encourage cultural exchange, shared heritage and closer people-to-people links across the SCO region.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the forum would look beyond political and strategic ties. “Going a step further, (at this forum) there will be discussions on how we can reinforce a cultural relation, in coming time, and can establish a better dialogue and harmony between countries, and in between the people of the countries,” he said.

Live: Press Conference on 1st SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum https://t.co/VrKYxcZscF — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) November 13, 2026

Who is attending

India has invited all 10 SCO member states, along with observer countries and dialogue partners. China, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were among 15 countries that had confirmed participation before Pakistan’s announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the forum on November 20. Sessions on November 21 and 22 are expected to focus on themes including cultural expression, art and architecture, language, literature and manuscripts.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said to ANI that preparations are underway for the SCO Civilizational Dialogue in New Delhi. He said several countries, including SCO members, have been invited to the inaugural forum, an Indian initiative aimed at promoting cultural exchange and people-to-people ties across Eurasia.

The SCO currently has 10 members:

Belarus

China

India

Iran

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Pakistan

Russia

Tajikistan

Uzbekistan

India and Pakistan joined the organisation as full members in 2017.