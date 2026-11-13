A customer buying a television worth Rs 50,000 pays through UPI. A few days later, the customer decides to cancel the order. The merchant agrees to refund the money. Will the customer get the entire Rs 50,000 back, or will some amount be deducted towards payment processing charges?

Now consider another situation. A customer makes a UPI payment for a big-ticket purchase. The bank account gets debited, but the merchant does not receive confirmation. The transaction remains pending. Can the merchant still be charged a fee even though the sale has not gone through?

These questions are becoming important as India prepares to introduce a Merchant Discount Rate, or MDR, on select high-value UPI transactions. While the proposed charge is to be borne by merchants and not customers, its impact on refunds, cancellations, failed payments and transaction reconciliation needs closer examination.

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The concern is not just about how much merchants will pay to accept UPI payments. It is also about what happens when a transaction does not end as planned. A purchase may be cancelled, an order may be returned, a customer may receive only a partial refund or a payment may get stuck midway.

For customers, the immediate question is whether the new charge will affect the money they receive back. For merchants, the bigger concern is whether they will have to absorb a payment processing fee even when they eventually return the money to the customer.

The important distinction is that MDR is a charge for processing a successful merchant payment. It is not a cancellation fee that can automatically be deducted from a customer’s refund. However, the treatment of MDR after a full or partial refund is an important unresolved issue in the proposed framework.

The new MDR framework: What changes for big purchases?

The proposed MDR framework was initially scheduled to take effect from October 15, 2026. However, the National Payments Corporation of India, or NPCI, deferred its implementation on October 13, citing the festive season.

The NPCI’s UPI and Services Steering Committee said MDR on select person-to-merchant transactions would be implemented immediately after Diwali, with the exact date to be notified separately. Diwali was celebrated on November 8, but there has been no confirmed revised implementation date in the public announcement so far.

This means the original October 15 deadline has passed, and the promised post-Diwali rollout is now awaiting a fresh date. The postponement has changed the timeline, but the proposed fee structure has not been withdrawn.

Under the proposed framework, eligible person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

For example, a customer making a UPI payment of Rs 50,000 for a television or a refrigerator would attract an MDR of Rs 200. For a purchase worth Rs 1 lakh, the charge would be capped at Rs 300 instead of Rs 400.

However, the charge will not apply uniformly to every merchant or every UPI payment above Rs 2,000.

Small merchants covered under the Person-to-Person-Merchant category will continue to enjoy zero MDR. This includes eligible small vendors receiving up to Rs 1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes directly into their bank accounts.

Certain essential services and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, will attract a flat MDR of Rs 5 on eligible transactions above Rs 2,000. Capital market transactions, including payments relating to mutual funds and securities, will have a separate MDR of 0.02 per cent, capped at Rs 300.

The government has estimated that around 96 per cent of merchant transactions will remain unaffected. The new charge is expected to apply to only about 4 per cent of merchant transactions.

The key point for consumers is that MDR is a merchant-side processing fee. It is not a charge that customers are required to pay separately. The government has also advised banks to ensure that merchants do not pass on this cost to customers.

But while the customer-facing cost has been clarified, the treatment of the fee when a transaction is cancelled or refunded has not been explained with the same clarity.

Will a customer get the full refund after cancelling a big purchase?

Consider a customer who buys a laptop worth Rs 50,000 and pays through UPI. The merchant receives the payment, but the customer later decides to cancel the order.

Under the proposed framework, the merchant would have paid Rs 200 as MDR on the original transaction. The question is whether the merchant can deduct this amount from the customer’s refund.

Experts say the customer should receive the full amount.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, says the customer would typically receive the entire amount paid, subject to the merchant’s cancellation terms. The MDR is meant to be borne by the merchant and should not change the amount refunded to the customer.

Eshita Singh, Head of Payments Proposition at IDfy, also says the customer should receive the full Rs 50,000. The customer never paid the MDR in the first place, so there is no reason for the merchant to deduct it from the refund.

Sameer Nagpal, Co-founder of OneBanc Technologies, makes the same point. He says the customer should get back every rupee and not Rs 49,800 after a merchant deducts the Rs 200 MDR.

The NPCI’s own FAQs also make it clear that merchants cannot pass on MDR charges to customers while accepting UPI payments. The framework is designed to ensure that customers pay only the listed price.

This distinction is important. A merchant cannot treat MDR as a cancellation charge simply because the customer has decided to return a product or cancel an order.

However, the merchant may still have to bear the processing cost of the original payment. This is where the issue becomes more complicated.

The bigger question: Does the merchant get MDR back after a refund?

While the customer’s refund amount is relatively clear, the treatment of MDR on the merchant side is less settled.

Eshita says MDR is earned once a transaction is successfully captured and settled. If the merchant subsequently refunds the customer, the payment processing has already taken place and the fee has been distributed among the participants in the payment ecosystem.

In such a situation, the merchant may not get the MDR back.

She points out that this is broadly how card payments work. When a customer returns a product after a successful card payment, the merchant generally does not get the original processing fee back.

However, the NPCI’s UPI MDR FAQs do not clearly explain whether the same treatment will apply to full refunds, partial refunds and cancellations.

Sameer says the gazette notification, NPCI circular and FAQs are silent on these situations. He believes payment service providers could follow the existing card payment convention unless a separate mechanism is introduced.

The issue is particularly relevant for businesses that deal with frequent returns and cancellations. An electronics retailer, for instance, may receive a Rs 50,000 payment and pay Rs 200 as MDR. If the customer returns the product a few days later, the merchant may have to refund the entire Rs 50,000 while absorbing the Rs 200 processing cost.

For businesses with a large number of returns, these costs could add up.

There is also a bigger question around partial refunds.

Suppose a customer makes a UPI payment of Rs 2,500 for a purchase. The merchant pays Rs 10 as MDR at 0.4 per cent. The customer later returns an item worth Rs 600 and receives a partial refund. The merchant retains Rs 1,900, which is below the Rs 2,000 threshold.

Should the merchant still bear the entire Rs 10 MDR? Should the fee be recalculated based on the amount finally retained? Or should a part of the original fee be reversed?

The current framework does not clearly answer these questions.

Sameer points out that the calculation becomes even more complicated for high-value payments. For a Rs 1 lakh transaction, the MDR is capped at Rs 300 even though 0.4 per cent of the payment works out to Rs 400. If the merchant issues a partial refund, there is no clearly defined formula for recalculating the fee.

The problem is different for sectors attracting a flat Rs 5 MDR. A partial refund does not automatically reduce a flat transaction fee in the same way as a percentage-based charge.

This is why merchants and payment companies will need clarity on the treatment of refunds before the framework becomes operational.

What happens when a UPI payment fails but the account is debited?

Refunds after a successful payment are one part of the problem. Failed transactions raise another important question.

Imagine a customer paying Rs 50,000 for a home appliance. The amount gets debited from the customer’s bank account, but the merchant does not receive payment confirmation. The customer sees a debit, while the merchant’s system shows no successful payment.

In such cases, can the merchant still be charged MDR?

Eshita says the answer should be no. MDR is calculated on the amount actually paid to the merchant. If a transaction fails and the merchant receives no money, there is no settled payment against which the fee can be charged.

However, the customer may have to wait for the money to return to the bank account.

The Reserve Bank of India’s framework on turnaround time for failed digital transactions provides protection in such situations. For a UPI merchant payment where the customer’s account is debited but transaction confirmation is not received at the merchant’s end, the amount must be automatically reversed within T+5 days.

If the reversal is delayed beyond this period, the customer is entitled to compensation of Rs 100 per day of delay. For a UPI fund transfer where the beneficiary account is not credited, the prescribed reversal timeline is T+1 day, with the same Rs 100 daily compensation for delays beyond the deadline.

Eshita says the MDR framework does not change these existing reversal timelines. The customer should continue to get protection under the RBI’s failed transaction rules.

But there could be a reconciliation challenge for merchants and payment service providers.

Sameer explains that a failed payment can remain unresolved for a few days even though banks and payment companies process their settlement and MDR files through daily cycles.

For instance, a transaction may initially appear in a processing file before the reversal is completed in a subsequent cycle. This could create a temporary mismatch between the payment received, the fee calculated and the amount eventually reversed.

He says this is primarily a reconciliation issue rather than a question of whether MDR is payable on a failed transaction.

The distinction matters because a payment that has failed should not be treated in the same way as a successful payment that is subsequently refunded.

Could partial refunds and payment splitting create fresh complications?

Another issue that needs attention is the possibility of merchants and customers splitting a large payment into smaller transactions to avoid MDR.

Under the proposed structure, eligible merchant payments up to Rs 2,000 will not attract MDR. This could create an incentive to split a larger purchase into multiple

smaller UPI payments.

For example, instead of making one payment of Rs 10,000, a customer could be asked to make five payments of Rs 2,000 each.

But this could create problems beyond the payment fee.

Eshita says artificially splitting payments could create several transaction references for what is essentially one purchase. If the customer later disputes the purchase, seeks a refund or returns the product, tracing the payments back to the original order could become more difficult.

Sameer also flags this possibility. He says NPCI’s small-merchant framework already recognises the risk of artificial transactions created by splitting payments to remain below the Rs 2,000 threshold.

The important issue is ensuring that the MDR framework is not used to encourage artificial splitting. Payment systems should be able to identify transactions that are part of a single purchase rather than treating every smaller payment as an independent sale.

For consumers, this could mean keeping track of multiple transaction IDs while following up on a single purchase. For merchants, it could increase the burden of reconciling payments, refunds and customer complaints.

Will refunds and dispute resolution take longer?

For customers, the introduction of MDR should not automatically mean longer refund timelines.

Eshita says refund processing and failed transaction reversals operate under existing RBI turnaround-time rules and NPCI’s dispute resolution framework. The MDR charge does not change these processes.

A customer returning a product should continue to follow the merchant’s normal refund process. Similarly, if money is debited but the merchant does not receive it, the customer can raise a complaint through the bank and seek reversal under the applicable RBI rules.

However, merchants could face additional accounting and reconciliation work.

Adhil says customers should first approach the merchant if they face an issue with a refund or find an MDR charge added to their bill. If the matter is not resolved, they can escalate it through their bank’s grievance redressal channel or the RBI’s complaint management system, where applicable.

The NPCI framework also makes it clear that merchants cannot directly pass on MDR to customers. Therefore, a separate MDR charge appearing on a customer’s bill would be a matter that needs to be questioned.

Sameer argues that the industry needs clearer rules on the treatment of refunds and reversals before the framework is implemented. Without a defined mechanism, merchants and payment service providers may have to rely on existing card payment practices even though UPI works differently.

Why UPI needs clarity before the MDR rollout

The introduction of MDR is being positioned as a way to make the UPI ecosystem financially sustainable.

The payment system has expanded rapidly, but maintaining its infrastructure involves costs related to technology, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, banking systems and customer support.

The NPCI has argued that a limited merchant-side charge on selected high-value transactions will help support these costs. The government has also clarified that MDR collections will be shared among payment ecosystem participants rather than being collected as a tax by the government.

However, the success of the framework will depend on how smoothly it works in everyday situations, not just when a customer makes a successful payment.

A big-ticket purchase does not always end with the payment. Products can be returned, orders can be cancelled, services can be discontinued and transactions can fail. These are routine situations in retail and digital commerce.

The customer should not have to understand the difference between MDR, settlement and reconciliation to get a refund. The merchant should also know whether the processing fee will be reversed when the original payment is refunded.

With Diwali now over, the industry is waiting for NPCI to announce the revised implementation date. Until then, the proposed structure remains in place on paper, but its operational start date remains unclear.

The bigger challenge is to ensure that the introduction of a payment processing fee does not create confusion when transactions need to be reversed or refunded. UPI’s convenience has largely rested on its simplicity. The new framework will need to preserve that experience even when a purchase does not go as planned.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on the proposed UPI MDR framework, official announcements and expert views available at the time of writing. The implementation date and operational guidelines may be subject to further clarification by NPCI and the government.

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