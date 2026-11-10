Central government pensioners can commute a portion of their pension and receive a lump sum payment instead of getting that portion as part of their monthly pension. However, whether they need to undergo a medical examination to avail of this facility depends on the category of pension they receive and when they apply.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has now issued two important Office Memorandums dated October 29, 2026, clarifying the circumstances in which medical examination is not required and when it becomes mandatory for pension commutation under the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.

The clarification is important because pensioners often have questions about whether they need to undergo a medical examination before commuting a portion of their pension. The department has explained the provisions applicable to different categories of pensioners and also clarified how the one-year application deadline will be calculated in certain cases.

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The two memorandums also make it clear that the medical examination requirement is not the same for all pensioners. While certain categories can commute their pension without a medical examination, others must be declared medically fit before the commutation is allowed.

Which pensioners can commute pension without a medical examination?

In its Office Memorandum No. 4/37/2026-P&PW(D)(1), dated October 29, 2026, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has clarified that Rule 12 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, allows certain categories of pensioners to commute a portion of their pension without undergoing a medical examination.

The department has also clarified that these provisions apply to pensions authorised under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, by virtue of sub-rule (2) of Rule 84 of the latter rules.

According to the memorandum, the following five categories of pensioners are eligible for commutation without a medical examination:

1. Superannuation pensioners

Employees retiring on superannuation under Rule 33 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, can commute a portion of their pension without undergoing a medical examination.

This covers employees retiring after completing their prescribed service tenure and reaching the applicable retirement age.

2. Employees retiring voluntarily

Employees receiving retiring pension under Rule 34 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, are also eligible for commutation without a medical examination.

This means eligible employees who retire before the normal superannuation age under the applicable retirement provisions can also avail of the facility.

3. Employees absorbed in a corporation or company

Employees who are absorbed in or under a corporation, company or body under Rule 36 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, can also commute a portion of their pension without a medical examination.

However, there is a condition. The employee must elect to receive a monthly pension and retirement gratuity.

4. Employees receiving compensation pension

Employees who receive compensation pension following the abolition of a permanent post under Rule 39 can also commute a portion of their pension without undergoing a medical examination.

5. Pensioners whose departmental or judicial proceedings have concluded

Pensioners whose departmental or judicial proceedings have been finalised and who are subsequently sanctioned pension, either in full or in part, under Rule 8 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, are also eligible for commutation without a medical examination.

This provision is particularly relevant for employees whose pension is settled after the conclusion of disciplinary or judicial proceedings.

Provisional pensioners are also covered

The department has also clarified that the benefit of commutation without medical examination extends to certain pensioners receiving provisional pension.

Under paragraph 3.1 of the October 29 memorandum, provisional pension sanctioned under Rule 62 of the Pension Rules is included in the categories of superannuation pension, retiring pension and compensation pension mentioned in the memorandum.

This means eligible pensioners receiving provisional pension under these provisions can also apply for commutation without a medical examination.

What is the one-year deadline for pension commutation?

While certain categories of pensioners are allowed to commute their pension without a medical examination, they must follow the prescribed application timeline.

According to Rule 13 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, an eligible pensioner who wishes to commute a portion of their pension after retirement must submit an application in the prescribed form within one year of retirement.

The application can be submitted any time after the day following retirement, but before the expiry of one year from the retirement date.

This deadline is important because a delay can change the medical examination requirement.

The department has also clarified how the one-year period will be calculated in two special circumstances.

Case 1: Retirement order issued retrospectively

For employees covered under the absorption category under Rule 12, where the retirement order is issued with retrospective effect, the one-year period will be calculated from the date on which the retirement order is actually issued.

Case 2: Pension sanctioned after departmental or judicial proceedings

For employees whose pension is sanctioned after the conclusion of departmental or judicial proceedings under Rule 12, the one-year period will be calculated from the date on which the order is issued after the finalisation of those proceedings.

These clarifications are important because the retirement date may not always be the date from which the one-year application deadline is calculated.

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When is a medical examination compulsory for pension commutation?

In its second Office Memorandum, No. 4/37/2026-P&PW(D)(2), also dated October 29, 2026, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has clarified the circumstances in which a medical examination is mandatory before pension commutation.

The memorandum refers to Rule 18 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.

It identifies four categories of pensioners who must undergo a medical examination before they can commute a portion of their pension.

1. Employees retiring on invalid pension

Employees who retire on invalid pension under Rule 39 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, must undergo a medical examination before commuting a portion of their pension.

2. Employees compulsorily retired as a punishment

Employees who are compulsorily retired from service as a penalty and granted pension under Rule 40 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, are also required to undergo a medical examination.

3. Employees receiving compassionate allowance

Employees who receive compassionate allowance under Rule 41 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, must also undergo a medical examination before they can commute a portion of their pension.

4. Pensioners who miss the one-year application deadline

This is an important clarification for pensioners who are otherwise eligible for commutation without a medical examination.

The department has stated that even if a pensioner retires under one of the categories covered by Rule 12, they will have to undergo a medical examination if their commutation application is not received by the Head of Office within one year of retirement.

For instance, consider a central government employee who retires on superannuation and is eligible to commute a portion of the pension without a medical examination.

If the employee submits the prescribed application within one year of retirement, the commutation can be processed without a medical examination.

However, if the application is not received by the Head of Office within the prescribed one-year period, the pensioner will have to undergo a medical examination before the commutation is allowed.

This makes timely submission of the application particularly important for pensioners who want to avail of the facility without a medical examination.

What happens after the medical examination?

The second memorandum also clarifies that pensioners falling under Rule 18 can commute a portion of their pension only after being declared medically fit by the appropriate medical authority.

The commutation will also remain subject to the prescribed limit under Rule 5 of the CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981.

The department has further stated that subsequent procedures, including the addition of years to the age, withdrawal of the application and appeals against the findings of the medical authority, will be dealt with under the relevant provisions of the commutation rules.

In other words, undergoing a medical examination does not automatically guarantee approval. The pensioner must be declared fit by the appropriate medical authority and meet the other applicable conditions.

What should central government pensioners keep in mind?

The two memorandums issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare bring clarity to an important aspect of pension commutation.

For pensioners retiring on superannuation or under other eligible categories, the key requirement is to submit the commutation application within one year of retirement to avail of the facility without a medical examination.

Those retiring on invalid pension, compulsorily retired as a penalty or receiving compassionate allowance will have to undergo a medical examination.

The one-year deadline is equally important for pensioners who are otherwise eligible for commutation without a medical examination. Missing this deadline can make a medical examination compulsory.

The department has asked all ministries and departments to bring these provisions to the notice of Heads of Offices, Pay and Accounts Offices and other pension processing authorities under their control. The objective is to ensure proper scrutiny and timely disposal of pension commutation applications.

For pensioners, the practical takeaway is simple: check the category under which pension has been sanctioned and submit the commutation application within the applicable deadline. This can help avoid additional medical formalities and delays in receiving the commuted pension amount.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on the Office Memorandums issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare on October 29, 2026. The provisions and eligibility conditions may vary depending on the category of pension and the circumstances of retirement. Pensioners should refer to the applicable CCS (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981, and consult their respective pension processing authorities before submitting an application.

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