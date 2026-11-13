The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new rules for domestic money transfers, making it easier for people to send money through formal banking channels even if they do not have a bank account themselves.

Under the new framework, a person visiting a bank branch can transfer up to Rs 50,000 to a beneficiary’s bank account through NEFT. The RBI has also allowed cash transfers through business correspondents and ATMs, subject to separate transaction and monthly limits.

The RBI issued the Reserve Bank of India Domestic Money Transfer Directions, 2026, on November 11. The new directions have come into immediate effect. They consolidate the existing instructions governing domestic money transfers.

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The framework is particularly relevant for people who need to send money to family members in other cities, including migrant workers who may not have easy access to formal banking services.

Here is what the new RBI rules mean for people sending and receiving money.

How much money can you transfer under the new rules?

The RBI has prescribed different limits depending on the mode of transfer. These limits apply to domestic money transfer services covered under the new directions.

1. Walk-in customers can transfer up to Rs 50,000 through NEFT

A person can now visit a bank branch and transfer up to Rs 50,000 to another person’s bank account through NEFT.

This facility is important for people who want to send money but may not have access to digital banking facilities or a bank account of their own.

For example, a person who does not have a bank account can walk into a bank branch and deposit cash for transferring up to Rs 50,000 to a beneficiary’s bank account through NEFT.

2. Cash transfers through business correspondents and ATMs capped at Rs 5,000 per transaction

The RBI has also allowed cash-based transfers to bank accounts through business correspondents, ATMs and other permitted channels.

However, the limit is lower for this facility.

A customer can transfer up to Rs 5,000 in a single transaction, subject to a monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per remitter.

For example, someone who wants to send money to a family member can visit an authorised business correspondent and deposit cash for transferring it to the beneficiary’s bank account. The person can make multiple transfers during the month, but the total cannot exceed Rs 25,000.

3. Cash withdrawal by beneficiaries capped at Rs 10,000 per transaction

The RBI has also specified limits for cash pay-out services.

Under this facility, money is transferred from a customer’s bank account for delivery in cash to a beneficiary who does not have a bank account.

The money can be delivered through an ATM, a business correspondent or another authorised payment channel.

The maximum amount that can be transferred under this facility is Rs 10,000 per transaction. There is also an overall monthly ceiling of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary.

For instance, if a person sends money to a family member who does not have a bank account, the recipient can collect the cash through an authorised channel, subject to these limits.

What KYC documents will you need?

The RBI has made verification of the sender an important part of the cash pay-in facility.

Banks and business correspondents must register the remitter using a verified mobile phone number and a self-certified Officially Valid Document.

The document must be as prescribed under the RBI’s applicable Know Your Customer Directions, 2025.

This means that a person sending money through a business correspondent or ATM under the cash pay-in facility will have to complete the prescribed registration process.

The RBI has also made an Additional Factor of Authentication mandatory for every transaction undertaken by the remitter.

In simple terms, the sender will have to complete an additional authentication step before the transaction can be processed.

Why has RBI introduced these rules?

The domestic money transfer framework was introduced to make small-value fund transfers easier through formal banking channels.

It is particularly useful for people, including migrant workers, who may not have access to banking services because they lack proof of identity or address.

Many such workers need to send money regularly to their families in their home towns and villages.

The new directions consolidate the existing rules and provide a common framework for banks, payment system operators and other participants involved in domestic money transfers.

The objective is to facilitate such transfers while ensuring that adequate safeguards are in place.

RBI tightens monitoring and transaction safeguards

While making cash-based transfers easier, the RBI has also asked banks and non-bank entities to strengthen monitoring.

Banks and payment service providers must put in place systems such as transaction velocity checks and alerts to customers about credits received in their accounts through these facilities.

If there is an unusual increase in the volume of credits in a particular account or a group of accounts, banks must investigate it immediately.

Suspicious transactions must also be reported to the appropriate authorities.

The RBI has further stated that transfers under this framework are expected to be completed on a real-time or near-real-time basis.

Inter-bank settlements must take place only through payment systems approved by the RBI.

Can banks charge for these transfers?

Yes. The RBI has allowed banks and non-bank entities to fix reasonable charges for domestic money transfer services.

However, the directions do not prescribe a uniform charge applicable to all banks and payment service providers.

Customers should therefore check the applicable charges with their bank or authorised service provider before making a transfer.

What happens if there is a complaint?

The RBI has also addressed customer grievance redressal under the new framework.

Banks and non-bank entities may put in place appropriate systems to handle complaints arising from domestic money transfer services.

The directions also bring customer grievances under the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2026, as amended from time to time.

This provides an additional avenue for customers seeking resolution of complaints related to these services.

Which earlier RBI rules have been replaced?

The new directions consolidate and replace two earlier RBI circulars.

These include the October 5, 2011 circular on Domestic Money Transfer – Relaxations and the July 24, 2024 circular on Domestic Money Transfer – Review of Framework.

With the issuance of the new directions, these earlier circulars stand subsumed and repealed.

For customers, the key takeaway is that the RBI has set out clearer limits for cash-based domestic money transfers. A walk-in customer can transfer up to Rs 50,000 through NEFT at a bank branch, while cash transfers through business correspondents and ATMs are subject to lower limits and additional verification requirements.

Disclaimer: The information is based on the RBI’s Domestic Money Transfer Directions, 2026, dated November 11, 2026. Transaction limits, charges and service availability may vary depending on the bank or authorised payment service provider. Customers should check the applicable terms and conditions with their bank before initiating a transfer.

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