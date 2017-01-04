Google’s Sundar Pichai launches Digital Unlocked programme to train SMEs

Sundar Pichai talked about ‘MyBusiness’ tool which helps businesses set up their own website, and will work on mobile and desktop. Sundar Pichai also announced a digital training programme for Indian SMBs. (Picture: Reuters)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is hosting a technology event today in New Delhi and the focus is mainly on SMEs in India. The event is also be attended by IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with many senior executives from Google. Pichai during the event said, “With the internet, even small business can become large.” Pichai talked about how Walnut app has grown post demonetisation, that is, it now increased from 2 million to 5 million users. He said that DigitalUnlocked will be the programme from Google to train SMEs in India. Any small business can sign up. Over 5,000 workshops have been planned. Pichai talked about ‘MyBusiness’ tool which helps businesses set up their own website, and will work on mobile and desktop. Sundar Pichai also announced a digital training programme for Indian SMBs. The programme will be run in partnership with FICCI.

Digital Unlocked platform is an online learning tool for small businesses and startups. The training is certified by Google in association with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. Moreover, Indian startups have been joining Google’s Launchpad Accelerator where experts from the company help startups and many Indians have got the benefits of the programme.

“Today we are focusing on initiatives centered around enabling businesses at the start of their digital journey.”- Sapna Chadha — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

“We are deeply invested in enabling every business to leverage the power of technology to grow.” – Sapna Chadha at #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/zf7QdeDTF4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

SMB owners share their digital journeys with Sundar Pichai. #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/f8iO2VByAP — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

Sundar Pichai now on stage with 3 leaders of inspirational SMBs who have grown their businesses online. #DigitalUnlocked pic.twitter.com/gGKVc3ppdv — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

We developed My Business Website – easy way for businesses to create a simple professional, mobile-optimized website in less than 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/HoEsBUPI7Y — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 4, 2017

Pichai had arrived in India for a holiday trip just before the New Year, it was expected that he will make some announcements with a focus on small businesses and startups. Google’s announcement is in sync with government’s Digital India and start up India initiatives.

