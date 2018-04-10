The man who turned down offer to join Tesla, raises $5 million for his own autonomous vehicles firm

Comma.ai founder George Hotz

With the autonomous vehicles defining the future of travel, companies cashing on the concept are raising humongous amounts of investment. And this is nothing new. Just the cost of sensor arrays and other automation systems can straightaway cost something in 5 figures and the car’s excluded, according to Crunchbase.

According to the SEC filings, Autonomous vehicles company Comma.ai has raised another $5 million in external investment. The company makes softwares and hardwares for self driving cars, to enable the users communicate with the internal systems. The company further offers one dashboard camera that combines navigation and music streaming together.

It’s still not clear in the filings, who invested in the round but according to the crunchbase data the company had raises $5 million from Facebook’s early investor Andreessen Horowitz at a $20 million valuation.

The company was founded by George Hotz, also known as “geohot” in the online world. He is a renowned hacker and his exploits are famous. When was just 17 years old, in 2007, he spent over 500 hours thinking how to unlock the iPhone that had just released. He was the first one to unlock the iPhone’s 8GB version and traded that phone for a Nissan supercar 350Z and 3 locked iPhones. Just 4 years later, Sony filed a lawsuit against him for breaching the Playstation’s network in 2010.

Hotz founded Comma in 2015 to make traditional autos into autonomous vehicles by its flagship onboard sensory array system called Comma One. Comma One controls speed and steering systems inside the car.

Also, according to Bloomberg, Hotz declined Elon Musk’s multi million offer to join Tesla. Just one year after founding the company Hotz found himself in trouble again when National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration issued an order against the company. That’s when company had to explore other options.

In 2017, the company released a device, Panda. Panda was a $88 dongle that connects to the car and let drivers track RPM, MPG, cornering G-force battery life, among many others. Combined with the analytics software Panda becomes more or less like a health tracking device for your car.