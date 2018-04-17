Sky9 Capital and Caerus Ventures float $200 million and $100 million funds to invest in early-stage startups

Today, two venture capital funds have been announced. There seem to be more investments and even bigger funds announced these days. According to the US regulatory filings by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the early-stage investment has two new funds focussed on their particular niches.

Sky9 Capital

China-based Venture Capital firm Sky9 Capital has announced a $200 million fund. The Chinese venture fund founded by former Lightspeed China Partners managing director Ron Cao, invests in early stage tech companies and looks to be more sector agnostic in its approach.

Apart from the SEC’s regulatory filing, there has been no information or release on the close of the fund or if Sky9 Capital’s fund is fully raised.

The VC firm’s portfolio includes companies like Energy Monster (Power bank rental company), Photo sharing app FaceU, cryptocurrency firm BTCC, Bitcoin wallet Blockchain.com and Meituan-Danping, the company that recently acquired China’s bike-sharing service Mobike.

Fund Size: $200 million

Caerus Ventures

The second fund by US based VC firm Caerus Ventures brings in a slight change. According to the regulatory filings, the VC firm has not raised any of the $100 million it plans to raise from LPs. These LPs will have to invest a minimum of $500,000 each, to join the fund. This is firm’s second fund focussed on hardware technology and the softwares that power it. Further this takes company’s strategy from a generalist approach to a more sector specific aim. It’s first fund was announced back in 2013 with a $20 million close.

Its portfolio includes companies like craft distiller Grain & Barrel Spirits, digital identity verification system maker Socure, and customer relationship management platform GuestDriven which was reportedly acquired by its competitor Porter & Sail last year.

Fund Size: $100 million