Reliance Jio launches GST compliance solution for traders, retailers to file tax returns

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has launched a low cost GST compliance software package for small traders and retailers to aid them in maintaining records and filing of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns. The telecom operator is one of the GST Suvidha providers. GST will come into effect from July 1 and the indirect tax regime will subsume most of the central and state taxes such as excise, service tax and VAT.

Jio has tied up with the Retailers Association of India (RAI) to launch Jio-GST, which is a mobile-first solution. The software is available for Rs 1,999 and includes a one year subscription of JioGST software solution, free voice calls, 24 GB data for a year and a Jio WiFi device.

Small traders and retailer will benefit from the software as they will get access to Jio GST’s empanelled taxprofessionals for advice as well as get the latest information on the tax regime. RAI is the industry body representing retailers in the country and counts Adidas, Marks and Spencer, Burger King, Aditya Birla Retail, Levi Strauss among others as its members.