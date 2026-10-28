Planning a train journey between Tamil Nadu and Bihar in November? The Railways have extended the services of special trains running between Podanur and Barauni to accommodate the extra rush of passengers.

The extended services will run from November 8 to December 2, 2026, giving passengers more dates to choose from when planning their travel.

There is also an update for passengers travelling from Madurai to Chennai. Southern Railway will run two one-way special trains to Tambaram on October 30 and 31. Here are the dates, departure and arrival times, and other details to help you plan your journey.

Podanur–Barauni special trains: Dates and timings

Two trains will continue to operate on the Podanur–Barauni route during the extended period. Train number 06021, from Podanur to Barauni, will run on Sundays from November 8 to November 29. It will leave Podanur at 6:15 am and arrive at Barauni at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

For the return journey, train number 06022 will run from Barauni to Podanur on Wednesdays between November 11 and December 2. It will depart from Barauni at 10:30 am and reach Podanur at 6:30 pm on Friday.

Which stations will the Podanur–Barauni trains stop at?

The trains will halt at several stations along the route, including Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Betul, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadawara, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Chunar, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, Sonpur, Hajipur and Shahpur Patoree.

Madurai to Tambaram: Two one-way special trains

Passengers travelling from Madurai to Tambaram will have two additional one-way services to choose from at the end of October. Both trains will run under Southern Railway’s Train on Demand service, with one trip scheduled for each.

– Train 06136: It will leave Madurai at 7 pm on Friday, October 30, and reach Tambaram at 6:30 am on Saturday, October 31.

– Train 06138: It will depart Madurai at 7 pm on Saturday, October 31, and arrive at Tambaram at 3 am on Sunday, November 1.

What coaches will be available, and when can passengers book?

Both Madurai–Tambaram special trains will have AC, sleeper and general seating options. Their coach composition includes one AC First Class coach, two AC Two-Tier coaches, three AC Three-Tier coaches, 11 Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Advance booking for trains 06136 and 06138 opened at 8 am on October 28, 2026. Passengers planning to travel on either date can check ticket availability and book in advance.