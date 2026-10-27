Railway passengers in Jharkhand could benefit from enhanced station facilities and connectivity as infrastructure projects worth around Rs 75,000 crore are underway across the state. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that 57 railway stations are being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, whereas the state’s railway budget has increased significantly.

In a video post shared by the Ministry of Railways on X, Vaishnaw stated, “The railway budget for Jharkhand has increased sixteenfold. Earlier, the budget was just Rs 45 crore, but today it stands at Rs 7,500 crore.”

The minister made this announcement in connection with the flagging off of the Jaipur (Khatipura)-Tatanagar-Santragachi Express.

Jharkhand railway projects: Which stations will benefit?

As per the Ministry of Railways, 57 stations in Jharkhand have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The ministry stated that the redevelopment work has been completed at several stations, including Godda, Lohardaga, Govindpur Road, Madhupur and Muri.

The scheme focuses on upgrading station infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities. Depending on the work planned at individual stations, these improvements can include better access, waiting areas and other passenger services.

Key highlights of Jharkhand railway development

Rs 75000 crore: Approximate value of the ongoing railway projects in Jharkhand.

Rs 7,500 crore: Railway budget amount cited by Vaishnaw.

57 stations: Identified for redevelopment under the Amit Bharat Station Scheme.

16-fold increase: Rise in Jharkhand’s railway project, as per the minister.

Four-line railway expansion: What is the latest update?

The Railway Ministry’s October 26 PIB release underlines work to expand the Howarh-Kharagpur-Chakulia-Tatanagar railway corridor to four lines. The expansion aims to increase railway infrastructure capacity along this route, which interlinks parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Additional track capacity could help handle train operations along the corridor, although the ministry has not announced a completion date in the update.

New train connects Jharkhand with other states

The infrastructure announcement came during the inauguration of the Jaipur (Khatipura)-Tatanagar-Santragachi Express. As per the Railway Ministry, the service provides connectivity across Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. The train is projected to provide another travel option for passengers, including workers, students and families travelling between these states.

As per PTI, the Railway Minister also mentioned that Jharkhand’s development could be ensured only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In comments that seem to be directed towards the voters, Vaishnaw added, “When you (people of Jharkhand) have to make the decision, you will have to remember that PM Modi works for the advancement of the state.”

He also made an appeal to people in Jharkhand to visit the neighbouring West Bengal and observe the development work caried out under the BJP government.