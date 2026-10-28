Hero MotoCorp’s standalone net profit rose 4.6% year-on-year to ₹1,456 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹1,393 crore a year earlier, falling short of the Bloomberg estimate of ₹1,490 crore, as rising input costs weighed on profitability despite strong revenue growth.

Revenue from operations increased 21.1% to ₹14,687 crore from ₹12,126 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, exceeding the Bloomberg estimate of ₹14,470 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 7.9% to ₹1,968 crore from ₹1,823 crore, beating the estimate of ₹1,923 crore.

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However, Ebitda margin contracted to 13.4% from 15% a year earlier, reflecting pressure from higher commodity costs. Net profit margin also declined to 9.9% from 11.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses increased 23.2% to ₹12,942 crore from ₹10,506 crore, outpacing revenue growth. The cost of raw materials consumed rose 26.2% to ₹10,062.4 crore from ₹7,975.82 crore.

The company sold 1.87 million motorcycles and scooters during the quarter, registering 10% year-on-year growth. Its scooter portfolio emerged as a key growth driver, with volumes rising 47% to 2,40,000 units.

Domestic internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter dispatches grew 35% year-on-year, taking Hero MotoCorp’s market share in the segment to 7.3%.

The Destini and Xoom scooter ranges recorded a 50% increase in dispatches to 1,37,000 units during the quarter. The combined contribution of ICE and electric scooters to the company’s overall volume mix increased to 13% in Q2 FY27 from 10% a year earlier.

The company’s electric two-wheeler brand VIDA also continued to expand, recording 76% year-on-year growth in retail sales to 66,531 units during the quarter. Hero MotoCorp recently expanded its electric scooter portfolio with new variants of the VIDA VX2.

“We delivered a strong performance this quarter, with scooters emerging as a key growth contributor, supported by healthy momentum across both ICE and VIDA electric portfolio,” said Harshavardhan Chitale, chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp.

The company is also sharpening its focus on premium motorcycles. Its Harley-Davidson business recorded 19% year-on-year growth in the first half of FY27. In September, the company crossed 50,000 Harley-Davidson X440 and X440T motorcycles on Indian roads.

On the international front, Hero MotoCorp entered Germany during the September quarter, taking its global presence to 54 markets. It also launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 4V Pro in Bangladesh.

Separately, the company’s board approved an additional investment of up to ₹300 crore in HMCL Netherlands BV, its wholly owned subsidiary, to fund further investments in its subsidiaries HMCL Colombia SAS and HMCL Do Brasil Ltda.

Hero MotoCorp reiterated its investments of more than ₹3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh and laid the foundation stone for its second global parts centre in Tirupati.