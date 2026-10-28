Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, will step down from the boards of six Tata Group companies on November 12, when he turns 70, in line with the group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors. He will, however, continue as a Tata Trusts nominee director on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the group.

Tata will cease to be the non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata International. He will also step down as non-executive vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. The Tata Steel board meeting, scheduled for November 7, will be among Noel Tata’s last as a director on its board. Noel Tata is currently the vice chairman on the steelmaker’s board.

Tata had made the announcement at each of the companies’ annual general meeting (AGM) earlier this year. It is yet known who will succeed him in his post once he retires.

The exits come at a time when the Tata Group is navigating a governance dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons over the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of the holding company.

Tata Sons’ board approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for a third five-year term, beginning February 2027, at a board meeting on September 17. However, Noel Tata opposed the resolution, raising questions over the process and the requirement for affirmative support from Tata Trusts-nominated directors under the company’s Articles of Association.

The disagreement has brought the relationship between Tata Trusts, which collectively holds about 66% of Tata Sons, and the holding company’s leadership into focus.

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Chandrasekaran’s proposed term would extend beyond his 65th birthday in June 2028, raising questions over the group’s retirement norms for executive directors. Under the group’s policy, executive directors ordinarily retire at 65, while non-executive directors retire at 70.

Noel Tata’s departure from the six boards is in line with the retirement age applicable to his non-executive positions. On the Tata Sons board, nominee directors of Tata Trusts do not have an age barrier to their directorship. However, past the age of 75 years, their directorship is reviewed every year. It was through this route that Vijay Singh’s tenure on the Tata Sons board was not renewed in September last year.