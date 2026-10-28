As Jio Platforms made its stock market debut on Wednesday, Mukesh Ambani found himself at the centre of a moment that went beyond the company’s market milestone. As his children spoke of their father’s vision and the legacy of their grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, the Reliance Industries Chairman was visibly emotional, his eyes welling up at several points during the ceremony.

For a family that has built one of the country’s largest business empires across generations, the listing was as much a moment of reflection as a celebration of what lay ahead.

The occasion brought together three generations of the Ambani family, with matriarch Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and their children, Akash, with wife Shloka, Isha, with husband Anand Piramal, and Anant in attendance. The ceremony began with the national anthem and a traditional lamp-lighting, but as the speeches unfolded, the focus shifted from the company’s entry into the stock market to the people and ambitions behind it.

Anant Ambani set the tone by describing the listing bell as a temple bell and business as puja. He traced Jio’s origins to Dhirubhai Ambani’s belief that ordinary Indians could aspire to extraordinary things. His grandfather had laid the foundation for that ambition, he said, while his father had taken it forward by envisioning a digitally connected India. The listing, in that sense, was another milestone in a journey that began long before Jio became a household name.

Isha Ambani’s tribute brought the family’s history into sharper focus. She recalled how her father, at the age of 20, had worked on Reliance’s first public offering in 1977, when Dhirubhai took the company to ordinary investors rather than limiting ownership to the wealthy. Nearly five decades later, she said, that trust had come full circle. As she thanked her father, telling him, “We are here today because of you,” the audience applauded, while Mukesh Ambani’s emotional response lent the moment a personal poignancy.

Akash Ambani spoke of learning at his father’s feet and of the responsibility that now rested on the three siblings. They were taking the baton from Mukesh, he said, and would work to prove themselves worthy of it. If Dhirubhai had laid the foundation and Mukesh had carried the vision into the digital age, the next generation would have to take it further.

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The family came together to ring the opening bell, bringing the ceremony to its formal climax. Yet some of the day’s more intimate moments unfolded away from the dais. The Ambani grandchildren moved about and played as the proceedings continued, briefly lending the carefully choreographed event the feel of a family gathering. At one point, a child walked up to the dais while Isha was speaking.

The celebrations extended to Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, where colourful streamers and illuminated trees marked the occasion. The campus, home to an estimated 12,000-15,000 employees, hosted food stalls and activity kiosks, turning the day into a gathering for the workforce as well.