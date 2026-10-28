TVS Motor Company reported a 52% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹1,377 crore in the second quarter of FY27, supported by record revenue and sales volumes. Revenue from operations rose 44% year-on-year to an all-time high of ₹17,103 crore, exceeding the Bloomberg estimate of ₹16,217 crore. Net profit also surpassed the estimate of ₹1,287 crore.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 47% year-on-year to a record ₹2,219 crore in Q2FY27. The Ebitda figure was higher than the Bloomberg estimate of ₹2,072 crore. Of the total revenue, parts contributed ₹1,314 crore, while export revenue was ₹4,378 crore.

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Total volume, including two- and three-wheelers, increased 28% year-on-year to a record 1.9 million units during the quarter.

“We have also recorded highest-ever international business sales of 5.39 lakh units, reflecting 35% year-on-year growth,” KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer of TVS Motor Company, said during the earnings call. He attributed the performance to sustained demand across key international markets, including Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Sales of electric two-wheelers surged 133% to 1,86,186 units in Q2FY27. The company sold 6,930 electric two-wheelers in international markets, compared with 1,726 units a year earlier. Radhakrishnan said the company would now begin selling electric three-wheelers in international markets.

On the industry outlook, Radhakrishnan said demand for two-wheelers remained positive, although the segment faced a high base following last year’s goods and services tax (GST) cut. Despite record industry volumes in October and November, Radhakrishnan projected a single digit growth for two-and-three wheeler ICE segment going ahead.

He cautioned against extrapolating the growth recorded in the first half of the year into the coming months, given the high base. “I am optimistic but we have to be very cautious because we are expecting the similar 15.8% growth we saw in H1. We have to be a little cautious,” he said.

On electric vehicles, Radhakrishnan said the company was operating at a monthly capacity of around 65,000 units, covering domestic and export markets. “We have already planned for the next level of capacity expansion to about 80,000.”

Radhakrishnan said the company had raised selling prices by 1.6% in early Q3 due to high raw material costs and would review them further after Diwali.

He said despite the growth in EV adoption, the internal combustion engine (ICE) are still growing strong. “ICE scooters have not lost market share. ICE is around healthy 30% -33%. On top of it, you are saying 9%- 10% of EVs,” he said, pegging the overall scooter category at 41% of two-wheelers.

“I won’t be surprised next year you will see 45% scooters and it can even go up to 50% in a couple of years,” Radhakrishnan added.

Shares of TVS Motor closed 4% higher at Rs 4,239.90 on NSE