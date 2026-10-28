Hyundai Motor India’s consolidated net profit fell 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,196 crore in the July-September, missing Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 1,238 crore, as higher commodity costs eroded profitability despite strong growth in sales. Revenue rose 18.5% YoY to Rs 20,696 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 20,397 crore, but rising expenses outpaced revenue growth and weighed on operating margins.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 18.7% YoY to Rs 1,974.5 crore, below Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 2,018 crore. Ebitda margin contracted to 9.5% from 13.9% a year earlier. Total expenses rose 24% YoY to Rs 19,302 crore, reflecting the impact of higher input costs. Management said raw material inflation had affected profitability by around 400 basis points compared with the year-ago quarter, with prices of aluminium, steel and copper remaining volatile.

The pressure on margins has prompted the company to consider further price increases. Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said Hyundai would raise vehicle prices in January and was evaluating an additional hike before then, depending on the movement in input costs. “In any case, we will take a price increase in January, and we will see if there is a need to take a price increase before that,” he said after the results announcement. The company has already implemented three price increases this year, in January, June and September.

The decline in earnings came despite growth in domestic sales and exports. Domestic volumes increased 18.82% YoY to 165,772 units in the September quarter, while exports rose 3.7% to 53,300 units. Combined domestic sales and exports grew 14.74% to 219,072 units, supported by continued traction in the domestic market. Cost-saving initiatives and earlier price increases have helped absorb part of the rise in raw material costs, but the pressure on profitability remains significant.

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Garg said Hyundai had not seen a slowdown in rural demand over the past one-and-a-half months despite lower rainfall. The company is monitoring the potential impact of El Niño, although management said it was too early to assess its effect on demand. Hyundai expects rural growth to continue outpacing urban growth, with its rural penetration rising to almost 26.9% from 19%.

The company retained its domestic sales growth guidance of 8-10% for FY27, ahead of expected industry growth, and expects exports to register high-double-digit growth in the second half of the financial year.