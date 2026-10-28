Unilever’s emerging markets are outperforming developed peers, with India emerging as a standout performer, as the consumer goods major gains market share in home care and beauty and revives growth in personal care and foods, CEO Fernando Fernandez said during the company’s Q3 analysts call on Wednesday. The company follows a January-December accounting year.

“We are outperforming significantly in emerging markets,” Fernandez told investors, pointing to India, Brazil, Indonesia and other Asian markets as important growth engines. Emerging markets, which account for about 60% of Unilever’s turnover, grew 9.5% (in terms of underlying sales growth) in Q3, with volumes increasing 6%, while developed markets declined 0.9% in the said period.

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Fernandez attributed India’s performance to a combination of market growth and share gains, particularly in hair care and laundry, the company’s two largest categories in the country. “There is a bit of help from the market, but also our performance,” he said, adding that the company had seen significant share gains in its main categories.

Home care was a key driver, growing 22% in India during the quarter. Beauty and well-being also delivered double-digit growth, supported by premiumisation and innovation.

The company is also seeing an improvement in skin cleansing, where it has been stepping up innovation and strengthening its premium offerings. Fernandez said Lux was accelerating in India, while Dove and Pears were performing strongly in the premium segment.

“Basically, we see acceleration of Lux in India, very strong performance of Dove and Pears in the premium segment,” he said.

Lifebuoy, another key brand in the category, is showing signs of recovery after a prolonged period of weak performance. “It has improved. It is now growing in the low single digits,” Fernandez said, while cautioning that the brand remained some distance from the company’s ambitions.

Unilever has been drawing on product development and premium innovation to improve the performance of its skin-cleansing portfolio. “We are taking some of the learnings from premium categories like beauty, hair care, skin care, and bringing much more science, much more premium offering, particularly in brands like Dove and Lux,” Fernandez said.

Foods and nutrition have also regained momentum in India. The business posted high single-digit growth in the quarter, with Horlicks returning to double-digit growth after being a concern in the portfolio a couple of years ago.

“We have significantly improved our performance in personal care and in foods that are now running at high single digits, including Horlicks,” Fernandez said.

The performance comes as Unilever steps up pricing to offset higher commodity costs while seeking to protect volumes. CFO Srini Phatak said the company was taking a calibrated approach to pricing across markets and categories, adding that volumes had held up well despite the increase.