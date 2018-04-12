Indian Cab hailing company Ola offers two free rides on its launch in Melbourne today

Ola Co-Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Indian cab hailing giant, Ola, has initiated its services in Melbourne today. This comes in just a month after they started their services in Sydney. The company backed by Chinese internet behemoth Tencent as well as Masayoshi Son’s Softbank started its operations in February in Australia starting from Perth. The company, in February, claimed to have over 7,000 drivers, in just a month, the company claims to have more than doubled, 15,000, the number of driver partners in the country.

Commenting on the development Chandra Nath, Vice President, Head of International, Ola said, “We’ve been humbled by the response from passengers and drivers alike in Perth and Sydney, and are incredibly excited about launching Ola in Melbourne. We hope commuters and driver-partners continue to share their feedback to help us improve our service, as we continue on our journey to provide Australia with the best ride share experience possible.”

The Indian cab hailing company further plans to expand its operations in major Australian cities including Canberra, Darwin, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Further the company is giving aggressive discounts and providing incentive strategy to compete with Uber in the highly crowded market with Europe’s taxify and local company GoCatch. Further, users will get the first two rides free if they download the app today and that’s one ride less than what it offers in Sydney. The users can also avail 50 percent discount after the free rides during its promotional period in the country.

Ola is also offering its driver partners a market low 7.5 percent “introductory” commission rate and daily payments helping then earn more and access that money easily. They recently held a town hall event in Australia and saw over 100 of its early driver partners attend it. Further it claims to be developing new initiatives for customers and driver partners in the coming months.