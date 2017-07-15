Tral Encounter: Gun battle still on; more militants hiding in cave

Tral Encounter: Two terrorists were gunned down in the encounter. (Source: PTI)

The encounter between security forces and terrorists that started this morning in the Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district is still going on. The news was confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid on Saturday. Vaid told news agency ANI that the encounter is still going on but added that the name of the outfit is still unknown. However, he hinted that the militants might be from Jaish-e-Mohammed. “The encounter is still on. There was an input about a couple of militants in that area. The exact outfit is not known but most probably they are foreign militants. It must be Jaish-e-Mohammed,” Vaid told ANI.

Earlier it was reported that two terrorists were gunned down in the encounter but a senior police officer had said that the bodies of these terrorists were yet to be recovered and that the exchange of fire continued. Vaid said that some of the militants are still hiding inside a cave and hoped that more will be elminated. “I hope some more will be eliminated,” he said. Troops of 180 Bn, 42 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) Tral on the specific information of presence of two to three militants went for a special cordon and search operations at around 7:15 am.

The enounter reportedly started after militants opened fire on security forces who were carrying out a search operation in Satoora forest area of Tral. The police officer said the search operation was launched on information about the presence of some militants. Meanwhile, a terrorist identified as Shahbaz Mir, was arrested during an ambush laid by the SOG Sumbal and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Army at Markundal in Pushwari. A pistol, pistol rounds, four grenades and one knife were also recovered from the terrorist.