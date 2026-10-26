Tata Communications plans to invest $400-450 million (up to around Rs 4,300 crore) to build a nearly10,000-km long-haul fibre network connecting key artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre hubs in India, betting on rising demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity from hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises.

The investment will be funded through operating cash flows and deployed in phases over three to five years. The company expects to start generating revenue from some routes in FY28 and FY29 as capacity comes online.

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“The bigger strategic point for us is that this is owner economics, durable revenue, and long term,” Rupesh Chokshi, executive vice-president and global business head – network services at Tata Communications, said. He added that the assets would have a lifespan of up to 25 years.

The company estimates that India’s data centre-to-data centre connectivity market could exceed $1 billion over the medium term.

“With our planned investments, we are building on our existing strengths to create one of the most comprehensive data centre connectivity platforms in the market, positioning us to capture this significant growth opportunity,” Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, managing director and CEO, Tata Communications, said.

The first phase will focus on the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad-Chennai corridor, followed by expansion into emerging data centre hubs, including Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Jamnagar and GIFT City. The network will connect these clusters to international cable landing stations and integrate them with the company’s global backbone.

On the implementation timeline, Chokshi said physical construction has not yet begun, but engineering and route planning are underway. The company hopes to begin work in the fourth quarter of FY27, subject to vendor selection.

The project will require fibre, electronics and other network equipment sourced from domestic and international suppliers. “We work with both national and international vendors. It’s not just the fibre, it’s also electronics, and (all the) technology that goes into it,” Chokshi said, adding that supplier timelines had been factored into the implementation plan.

The network will target hyperscalers, neocloud providers, AI platforms, global capability centres and enterprises. Tata Communications will also integrate the new long-haul infrastructure with its existing national long-distance and metro networks.

Chokshi said Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) could be a customer, alongside other group companies, but clarified that no agreements had been finalised.

TCS is currently executing its AI data centre expansion, with plans to build 1 GW of capacity across two key locations, starting with Hyderabad.