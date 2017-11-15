The Big Padmavati Question: Did Alauddin Khilji really see the legendary beauty of Rani Padmini? Here is truth

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati has created a big hullabaloo in the country. (Photos from social media)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati has created a big hullabaloo in the country. Bhansali has been facing trouble since he started shooting the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice — in Jaipur and Kolhapur — and the director was roughed up by members of Karni Sena during the Jaipur schedule of the film earlier this year. Rajput groups and some BJP members have accused Bhansali of distorting facts in the movie. A big question doing the rounds on social media is – whether Alauddin Khilji really saw the legendary beauty of Rani Padmini? An Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) board at the entrance to ‘Padmini Palace’ in Chittorgarh carries this legend, “It is said that here Mahrawal Ratan Singh showed a glimpse of the legendary beauty of his wife Rani Padmini to Alauddin Khilji through a mirror. After which, Alauddin Khilji went to the extent of ravaging Chittaur in order to possess her.” Hence, according to ASI, Alauddin Khilji saw the beauty of Rani Padmini through a mirror and reportedly went to the extent of ravaging Chittaur in order to possess her. At present, the room, where Maharawal Ratan Singh is said to have showed Rani Padmini’s glimpse to Khilji, is sealed. Reportedly, Padmini stayed at ‘Jal Mahal’ when Khilji saw a glimpse of her. In March this year, Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) vandalised the mirrors. They reasoned that no mirrors existed in 1303.

Initially, Padmavati movie stepped into eye of the storm after some unconfirmed reports said that there is a dream sequence between Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati and Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji characters. But, now Bhansali has already issued an appeal to clarify that there is no dream sequence between Padmavati and Khilji characters.

On Tuesday, nearly 50 activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena rampaged through a cinema hall in Kota to protest the screening of a teaser of Padmavati. The Karni Sena members vandalised booking counters, glass windows and gates, and office furniture of the theatre. They were also reported to have pelted stones at the theatre.

In Padmavati, Deepika Padukone plays the role of the Chittor queen, Shahid Kapoor features as Raja Ratan Singh while Ranveer Singh portrays Alauddin Khilji.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 1.