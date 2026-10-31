Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should be “immediately removed” from his position, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday, alleging that the poll panel was functioning at the behest of the Modi government.

“The first experiment of vote theft through SIR took place in Bihar. Then it was implemented across the country to delete anti-BJP voters. The SIR process should be immediately halted,” the Congress leader said at a symbolic “public impeachment” meeting held at his residence on Saturday afternoon. The proceedings were presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, other senior opposition MPs and members of civil society attended the mock ‘impeachment’ at Kharge’s residence.

मोदी सरकार ने 2014 से सत्ता पर कब्ज़ा करने के लिए हर तरह की साजिश की है। सांसद चोरी, पार्टी तोड़ना, सरकार चोरी, ED-CBI का इस्तेमाल और अब वोट चोरी। यानी- विपक्ष का वोट काटो और राज करो। ज्ञानेश कुमार इस ‘वोट चोरी’ को अंजाम दे पा रहे हैं, क्योंकि दिसंबर 2023 में 145 विपक्षी सांसदों को सस्पेंड करके एक बिल पास किया गया था, जिससे CEC को इम्युनिटी मिलती है। 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव में महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में हमारा बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन था, लेकिन विधानसभा चुनावों में नतीजा पलट गया। कारण- चुनाव से पहले अवैध तरीके से वोट जोड़े गए और फिर सबके नाम हटा दिए गए। ये काम मोदी-शाह और ज्ञानेश मिलकर कर रहे हैं। : CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ जन-महाभियोग में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge 📍 दिल्ली — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2026

Meira Kumar presided over the meeting from a stage with a backdrop modelled on the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, where the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sat together in the past. Kharge said the Modi government was “repeatedly using the excuse of infiltrators to cover up its own mistakes”. “In other words—those who are thieves themselves are the ones scolding those who are protecting democracy,” he said.

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Kharge’s six allegations against the CEC

Conspiracy to steal Elections

Deleting 13.2 crore voters

Rewriting Form 6

Seizing the electoral rolls through ECINET

Not heeding the other two commissioners, as reported by The Indian Express

Working at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah

“Seven months ago today, 193 opposition MPs had moved a proposal in both Houses to remove the CEC, but our notices were rejected. The proposal we are bringing today is to protect the dignity of a constitutional institution, because we have no personal enmity with the CEC. We want the Election Commission to work impartially in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution and maintain the trust of the public in it.,” Kharge said.

‘Nehru stole votes to become PM, sidelined Sardar Patel’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra was quick to launch a blistering counter-offensive against the opposition INDIA bloc, alleging that the very first instance of “vote theft” in independent India was committed by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to deny Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel the Prime Minister’s post. Invoking India’s first Home Minister on his birth anniversary, Patra remarked that historical “vote theft” was an “indisputable fact” engineered by the Gandhi family’s first member.

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“Today, regarding their allegation of vote theft, as Kharge ji was speaking about this issue of vote theft, I would like to tell Kharge ji: Yes, there is truth to the claim of vote theft. Vote theft did indeed take place. Today is October 31st. It is the birth anniversary of the revered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And if there was ever a vote theft in India, it was committed by the first member of the Gandhi family, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who stole the votes of prominent Congress leaders,” Patra said during a press conference in the national capital.

Taking a direct swipe at Nehru’s appointment as India’s first Prime Minister, Patra added, “Those leaders had cast their votes in a ballot box to elect Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Prime Minister. By stealing those votes, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister of the country, an unelected Prime Minister.” Slamming the INDIA bloc’s mock impeachment demonstration against the CEC, Patra claimed that the grand old party was denigrating democratic institutions through theatrics.

The public impeachment is part of the opposition bloc’s campaign against alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and its demand for accountability from the Election Commission. The bloc has also called for a rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday under the banner of ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’.