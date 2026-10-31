National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) on Saturday (October 31) reported a 34.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated total income to Rs 582.6 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 432.2 crore in the corresponding period last year. Consolidated net profit after tax rose 10.9% to Rs 122.5 crore from Rs 110.4 crore in Q2 FY26.

On a sequential basis, consolidated total income increased 3.9% from Rs 560.5 crore in Q1 FY27, while net profit grew 24.6% from Rs 98.3 crore, according to the company’s press release.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated total income rose 46.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,143.1 crore, against Rs 779 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit increased 10.4% to Rs 220.8 crore from Rs 200 crore in the corresponding period last year.

NSDL announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Standalone income rises 11.7% in Q2

On a standalone basis, NSDL’s total income increased 11.7% year-on-year to Rs 279.8 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 250.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Standalone net profit after tax rose 5.2% to Rs 126.7 crore from Rs 120.4 crore.

Compared with the preceding quarter, standalone total income grew 27.4% from Rs 219.7 crore, while net profit increased 42.1% from Rs 89.1 crore.

For H1 FY27, standalone total income rose 13.3% to Rs 499.5 crore from Rs 441 crore in the corresponding period last year. Standalone net profit increased 6.3% to Rs 215.8 crore from Rs 203 crore.

Demat account base reaches 4.72 crore

NSDL’s depository business continued to expand its investor base and distribution network during the quarter. Its total number of Beneficial Owner (BO) accounts reached 4.72 crore as of September 30, 2026, following the addition of 15.6 lakh net accounts during Q2 FY27. Gross additions stood at 17.8 lakh.

The company had 320 Depository Participants (DPs), supported by 53,846 service centres, at the end of the quarter.

NSDL’s market share in net BO account additions stood at 17.2% in Q2 FY27, compared with 17.6% in Q2 FY26. For H1 FY27, its market share increased to 17.4% from 16.6% in the corresponding period last year.

In the unlisted equity segment, NSDL reported a market share of 72.5% in Q2 FY27, with 3,197 companies admitted to its platform during the quarter. Its issuer base stood at around 1,18,679.

As of September 30, 2026, NSDL’s market share by total demat custody value stood at 85.8%. Its market share among individual and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) investors stood at 66.3%.

NSDL launches tokenised securities platform

During the quarter, NSDL launched Demat 2.0, a platform based on distributed ledger technology to support tokenised securities and enable near-real-time settlement through integration with the Reserve Bank of India’s wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) infrastructure.

The company also established an application programming interface (API)-based interface with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to automate Electronic Gold Receipt (EGR) creation, improve processing efficiency and support the digitisation of physical gold ownership.

It introduced API connectivity for Online Bond Platform Providers, enabling real-time validation of investor accounts and holdings and electronic submission of instructions to simplify transactions in the bond market.

NSDL also enabled online submission of Form 121 through its corporate website to simplify compliance for issuers and other stakeholders.

Payments Bank customer base grows 1.6 times

NSDL Payments Bank reported growth in its retail customer base and deposit balances during Q2 FY27.

Its retail customer base increased 1.6 times to 54.3 lakh from 33.5 lakh in Q2 FY26. Deposit balances rose 1.4 times to Rs 378.1 crore from Rs 271.5 crore over the same period.

The bank’s RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) programme reached 1.3 crore Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) registrations in October 2026, with cumulative card loads exceeding Rs 100 crore. The cards support concessional bus travel in Maharashtra under a government mandate effective September 1, 2026.

The bank also said it was among the top 34 banks on the UPI remitter bank platform.

Database management business expands

NSDL Database Management Limited (NDML) had 2.06 crore KYC records of registered intermediaries as of September 30, 2026. It processed 2.53 crore transactions with a total payment value of around Rs 13,036 crore.

On October 1, 2026, its SEZ Online platform was integrated with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for API-based reporting of goods and services trade under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) Regulations, 2026. Around 1,000 importers and exporters across special economic zones and domestic jurisdictions use its IMEXIO platform to prepare and file customs declarations.

Following guidance from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), NDML incorporated NDML Insurance Repository Services Limited (NIRSL) and filed a demerger application with the National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench to transfer its insurance repository business.

The cumulative number of e-Insurance Accounts created on the National Insurance Repository platform stood at 1.75 crore policies.

Separately, NSDL made a further investment in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited to support, among other activities, the development of IT infrastructure.