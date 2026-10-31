Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it has replenished 90% of the cryptocurrency assets stolen in a cyberattack estimated at $6.3 billion, using its own resources.

In its third security update, the exchange said the recovery rate had increased from 80% reported in its previous update. Binance also confirmed that reserves in 10 major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB, have been fully replenished.

How Binance is replenishing the stolen assets

Binance said it is using three sources to replenish the affected assets. These include a partial deployment of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), a portion of its Futures insurance fund and the company’s own corporate treasury.

The exchange said a portion of the SAFU fund would be deployed over the next 24 hours. It also clarified that the remaining balance of the Futures insurance fund is being maintained in line with regulatory requirements. Binance said it continues to purchase the remaining stolen assets through market transactions and over-the-counter (OTC) channels.

The outstanding 10% consists of cryptocurrencies outside the top 10. These tokens have lower liquidity, making it harder to acquire the required quantities quickly. “We are working with industry partners to complete the remaining acquisitions and will provide further updates as progress continues,” Binance said in an official statement on X.

Binance updates Proof of Reserves

The exchange said it has taken a fresh Proof of Reserves (PoR) snapshot as of October 31, 2026, at 00:00 UTC. The updated information is available on its PoR website.

Proof of Reserves allows users to check whether the exchange holds sufficient assets to back their balances. Binance said the full zero-knowledge proof is expected to take around 40 to 50 hours to generate because of the computing requirements.

Users holding any of the 10 cryptocurrencies can independently verify that their assets are backed at a minimum ratio of 1:1 once the full proof is available. Binance expects this to be completed by November 3, 2026.

Withdrawals expected to resume on November 1

Binance said its next priority is to restore withdrawal services for users affected by the incident. The exchange said it remains on track to reopen withdrawals on Sunday, November 1, 2026. It added that it would provide another update once the details are confirmed. The company also committed to restoring the SAFU fund to approximately $1 billion to ensure it remains available as an emergency reserve to protect users.

ALSO READ Lessons from Binance hack: 7 steps crypto investors should take to protect their money

What is the Binance cyberattack fiasco about?

The incident involved the theft of cryptocurrency assets worth an estimated $6.3 billion from Binance. The breach led to losses that the exchange is now working to cover by using its own reserves and other company funds.

Binance’s Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), established in July 2018, is an emergency reserve created to protect users during extreme situations, including security breaches. The exchange allocates a portion of its trading fees to this fund.

The company has also used a portion of its Futures insurance fund. This fund acts as a safety net for futures traders by covering losses from positions that cannot be settled fully during liquidations. Binance said the amount released was excess above the level required under its risk-management framework.

The exchange has maintained that customer funds will not bear the cost of the incident. Its latest update puts the asset replenishment rate at 90%, with the remaining 10% still being acquired. Binance said it will continue to provide updates on the recovery process and the restoration of withdrawal services.