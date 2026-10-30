The Election Commission of India (ECI) extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for electoral rolls in Delhi and five states following requests from their respective Chief Electoral Officers. The changes affect filing claims and objections in Delhi and Maharashtra, processing claims across all six jurisdictions, and the dates for publishing the final voter lists.

Delhi’s final electoral roll will now be published on December 22, while Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Nagaland and Telangana will publish theirs on November 30. Although the revised schedule covers all six jurisdictions, the details specify an extension of the claims-and-objections filing deadline only for Delhi and Maharashtra.

Why were the deadlines extended?

The Election Commission revised the timetable after receiving requests from the Chief Electoral Officers of the states and Delhi. Its communications, issued on October 29, set out revised deadlines for different stages of the exercise.

The changes give the affected jurisdictions a revised timetable to complete the remaining stages before publishing their final electoral rolls. The extension is not identical everywhere: Delhi and Maharashtra have new filing deadlines, while the changes specified for the other four states concern the notice and disposal stage.

Delhi: Claims can be filed until November 25

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended from October 30 to November 25. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until December 15, instead of the earlier November 30 deadline. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 22.

Delhi therefore has the latest final publication date among the six jurisdictions covered by the revised schedule.

Revised SIR Schedule for NCT of Delhi – Extension of Dates as Follows: https://t.co/PxIoE6cP59 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 30, 2026

Maharashtra: Filing deadline moved to November 13

In Maharashtra, the Election Commission has extended the deadline for filing claims and objections from October 26 to November 13. The notice and disposal stage will now continue until November 25. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30.

Maharashtra’s draft electoral roll was published on August 31. Under the earlier timetable, disposal of claims had been scheduled to conclude on November 10.

Revised SIR Schedule for Maharashtra – Extension of Dates as Follows: https://t.co/DDJlwqw6Qv — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 30, 2026

Andhra Pradesh and Haryana: Disposal stage until November 20

For Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the revised schedule sets November 20 as the deadline for completing the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections.

Both states will publish their final electoral rolls on November 30.

Revised SIR Schedule for Haryana – Extension of Dates as Follows: https://t.co/SZ9UHhHgzA — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 30, 2026

Nagaland and Telangana: Revised processing dates

In Nagaland, the revised notice and disposal period runs from September 20 to November 25. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30.

In Telangana, the notice and disposal stage will continue until November 26, followed by publication of the final electoral roll on November 30.

As with Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the details provided do not announce revised claims-and-objections filing deadlines for these two states.

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Revised SIR schedule at a glance

State or Union Territory Revised claims-and-objections filing deadline Notice and disposal deadline Final electoral roll Delhi November 25 December 15 December 22 Maharashtra November 13 November 25 November 30 Andhra Pradesh No revised filing date specified November 20 November 30 Haryana No revised filing date specified November 20 November 30 Nagaland No revised filing date specified November 25 November 30 Telangana No revised filing date specified November 26 November 30 Source: Election Commission

Filing and disposal deadlines should not be confused

The distinction between the two stages is important when reading the revised timetable. A deadline for disposing of claims and objections is not necessarily the last date for submitting them.

For Delhi and Maharashtra, the revised filing dates are expressly stated as November 25 and November 13, respectively. For the other four states, the changes described relate to processing and resolving claims before the final rolls are published.

The revisions form part of the third phase of SIR, which, according to the supplied account, was announced on May 14 and covers 16 states and three Union Territories. The latest changes apply specifically to Delhi and the five states named in the Election Commission’s communications.