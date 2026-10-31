Homebuyers caught in insolvency proceedings could get a clearer route to possession of their flats under new rules notified by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the regulator said on Saturday. The rules allow the committee of creditors (CoC) to approve a common process for handing over homes and completing their registration, rather than deciding on each homebuyer’s request separately. They also require resolution plans to spell out how homebuyers’ claims will be settled and when individual projects will be completed.

The rules also allow individual real estate projects to be excluded from insolvency proceedings, subject to approval by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). When a developer goes bankrupt, even completed projects can get caught up in insolvency proceedings along with unfinished ones, despite being ready for handover to homebuyers.

Under the amended rules, the committee of creditors (CoC) can recommend excluding a project from insolvency proceedings if the proposal has the backing of at least 66% of the voting share. The resolution professional (RP) will provide the CoC with details of each project’s RERA registration, construction status, possession and number of completed and unfinished units. The CoC will also have to record reasons for its recommendation, while the final decision will rest with the NCLT.

Before the latest tweaks, the board had already introduced provisions to facilitate project-wise resolution of real estate companies in February 2024. Under that framework, RPs could invite separate bids for different projects, allowing each project to be sold or resolved independently rather than as part of the entire company. That amendment also made separate bank accounts mandatory for each project.

The latest amendment goes beyond the February 2024 changes, adding further provisions to improve how real estate projects are handled during insolvency.

The new rules also add another layer of financial monitoring. RPs will now have to regularly share details of money received and spent on each project with the CoC. They will also have to ensure that funds are used in accordance with requirements under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

“This ensures that funds contributed for a project are utilised for that project, bringing greater financial discipline and building the confidence of homebuyers and creditors in the use of project funds,” the IBBI said.

“These regulations aim to align Indian real estate insolvency with global standards. Separate bank accounts and monitoring of project funds have been successfully tested under Spanish insolvency laws. This will bring greater certainty and timely resolution for homebuyers,” said Prateek Kumar, partner at Khaitan & Co.

In another key change, the resolution plans will have to clearly specify how homebuyers’ claims will be settled, including through possession of flats, transfer of ownership, refunds or other relief. They will also have to spell out construction and possession timelines for individual projects, phases or towers, along with periodic progress reports to the monitoring committee.

The monitoring committee overseeing implementation of a resolution plan will also include a representative of homebuyers. Representatives of RERA and other competent authorities may also be included.

“For a homebuyer, the real objective is not the revival of the developer as a corporate entity, but the delivery of the home. By introducing project-wise financial monitoring, independent completion assessments and stronger homebuyer representation, IBBI is attempting to bring the insolvency framework closer to that reality,” said Sunil Narula, principal lawyer at Naroola & Narula.

In order to give potential bidders a clearer picture of the work and costs involved, the RP, with prior approval from the CoC, will have to appoint independent professionals to assess each project’s construction progress and cost of completion before bids are invited. This will cover pending construction, regulatory approvals, sold and unsold flats, funding needs and completion timelines. The assessment will be included in the information memorandum and shared with prospective resolution applicants.