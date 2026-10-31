Karnataka has restricted the use of firecrackers this Diwali to two hours each evening—from 8 pm to 10 pm—on November 8, 9 and 10. Only certified green crackers will be allowed. The restrictions are meant to reduce air and noise pollution and ensure safer celebrations during the festival.

Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy said district administrations and enforcement agencies had been directed to enforce the restrictions in line with Supreme Court orders. The guidelines cover banned firecrackers, monitoring of sales and transportation and public awareness measures.

Reddy shared the guidelines on X, saying, “Celebrate a safe, green and joyous Deepavali!” He also urged residents to celebrate while protecting public health and the environment.

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The government has asked local authorities to ensure that these timings are followed. Bursting firecrackers outside this window is prohibited.

Green crackers, QR codes and hospital restrictions

The guidelines require residents to use only certified green crackers and direct authorities to act against the sale of unauthorised products. Reddy, in his X post, said, “Use only certified Green Crackers (look for QR codes).”

The minister also highlighted a “strict ban near hospitals & schools” and urged residents to avoid causing distress to children, older people and stray animals.

Green crackers and their packaging must carry the prescribed green-cracker mark and a QR code. Officials have been asked to verify these markings and seize products that do not meet the requirements.

Border checks, action on illegal firecracker sales

The Karnataka government has asked district officials, police, pollution control authorities and other departments to coordinate enforcement measures. These include inspecting firecracker shops and storage facilities, acting against unauthorised sales and checking the transport of prohibited products.

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Authorities have been asked to step up surveillance at inter-state borders to prevent the entry of banned firecrackers into Karnataka. “State borders are under strict checks to prevent illegal transportation of banned firecrackers,” Reddy said on X.



Public awareness during Diwali

The government has directed district administrations to spread awareness about the restrictions through local communication channels.

Awareness campaigns will use posters, pamphlets and audio-visual messages at public places, including railway and metro stations, bus stands and shopping malls. Local television and radio channels will also be used to communicate the guidelines.

Residents have been urged to abide by the time limit, avoid bursting firecrackers in prohibited areas and buy only approved green crackers.