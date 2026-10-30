A helicopter carrying six people, including five passengers and a pilot, crashed while returning from Badrinath to Dehradun in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, reported The Indian Express, quoting sources in the district administration. The incident comes amid adverse weather conditions in Uttarakhand, with rainfall and snowfall reported in several parts of the state.

Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, however, said that he had information about the helicopter losing contact but there is “no confirmation” that it had crashed. “The helicopter was a chartered aircraft operated by Trans Bharat and had been booked by someone. It was flying from Badrinath towards the Sahastradhara helipad. Its last known location was recorded above Joshimath, after which contact with it was lost. There were five passengers and one pilot on board, making a total of six people. According to UCADA, all five passengers are reportedly residents of Bengaluru. The SDRF has been mobilised to search for the missing helicopter. UCADA is also preparing to launch its own search operation,” said Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop, news agency PTI reported.

IMD issues orange alert for Chamoli district

Chamoli district was placed under orange alert on October 30, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas. The weather department had also forecast light to moderate rainfall across the district, with light rain and snowfall likely along the Badrinath-Joshimath sector.

The helicopter, reportedly operated by a company named Charlie X-Ray, lost contact near Hathi Parvat (Hathi Pahad), close to Joshimath, news agency ANI reported, adding that the district administration has deployed an aerial search team in another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft.

According to The Indian Express, the six people onboard the helicopter included five passengers and one pilot.

Kedarnath Dham witnesses season’s first heavy snowfall

Kedarnath Dham has received the season’s first heavy snowfall as the winter season sets in across the Himalayan region. The surrounding hills were covered in a thick blanket of snow, while temperatures in the region dropped significantly.

Rainfall activity was expected to continue over the next few days, particularly in the hilly districts, with light to moderate showers likely at several places, Dr CS Tomar, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, said, news agency ANI reported.

In view of the weather forecast, district administrations have been placed on alert to ensure the safety of pilgrims and commuters. The administration has appealed to devotees and pilgrims to take precautions against the cold and follow advisories issued by the administration and police.