Punjab AAP announces 40 candidates for upcoming Assembly polls. CM Bhagwant Mann will be contesting the polls from Dhuri. Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will contest from Kotkapura, while jailed minister Sanjeev Arora has been named as the party’s candidate from Ludhiana West. Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May this year in an alleged money laundering case and is currently lodged in Bhondsi jail in Gurugram.

ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ।

ਸਾਰੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ pic.twitter.com/Jcfn6BDnGN — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 31, 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party held a high-level meeting at party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi on Friday to discuss candidate selection for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Indian Express reported. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, CM Mann, state in-charge Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders.

The Punjab Assembly elections are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The Election Commission has yet to announce the schedule. The five-year term of the 117-member Assembly ends on March 16, 2027. AAP currently has 95 MLAs in the House.

(More details to follow)