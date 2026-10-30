Last month, Motorola teased its first proper flagship in years flaunting Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset under the hood. Dubbed the Signature 27, the phone expands upon the premium tier of phones kickstarted by the Motorola Signature in early 2026. So far, we have seen how the phone looks and what processor powers it underneath. Now, we know when Motorola is planning to launch it, plus more details around the specifications.

The Motorola Signature 27 is now confirmed to be revealed on November 5, 2026, and based on chatter surrounding it, the handset aims directly at the crown held by Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro – the premium slab flagship that’s all the hype these days.

First teased during the Snapdragon Summit 2026 and showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, the Motorola Signature 27 has also made a trip to Geekbench, giving tech enthusiasts a complete look at what under-the-hood bits can you expect.

Motorola Signature 27: What Moto’s flagship will have under the hood

The synthetic benchmark listings reveal that the Signature 27 is equipped with Qualcomm’s absolute pinnacle silicon on sale today – the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC.

Benchmark results: In initial Geekbench 7 testing, a pre-launch unit gathered 3,313 points in single-core performance and 11,088 points in multi-core testing.

Architecture: The octa-core setup hits blistering clock speeds reaching up to 5.01 GHz, paired with the newly minted Adreno 850 GPU.

Memory and software: The benchmark confirms a baseline of 12GB RAM (with up to 16GB expected on top configurations) running out-of-the-box on Android 17 via Hello UI.

To sustain this level of raw computational output without thermal throttling, Motorola says it has integrated its proprietary ArcticMesh cooling system. The multi-layered thermal solution pairs a redesigned 3D vapour chamber and copper mesh with diamond-infused thermal gel and liquid metal.

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Signature 27 gets major camera upgrades

Motorola Signature 27

The first generation Motorola Signature had left us impressed with its photographic prowess and it seems that with the Signature 27, Motorola is making a massive bid to top mobile photography rankings – all thanks to a heavy-hitting lens array designed for extreme clarity and reach.

Main sensor: A 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 910 primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Periscope telephoto: A head-turning 200-megapixel periscope camera supporting up to 100x Super Zoom. This seems similar to the setup we saw on the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which had all-three 200MP image sensors.

Ultra-wide and selfie: Supported by a secondary 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel front camera for high-resolution self-portraits and 8K video capture capabilities.

The Signature 27 also marks Motorola’s flagship debut featuring audio custom-tuned by Bang & Olufsen for its dual stereo speakers, complementing Snapdragon Sound and Dolby Atmos certification.

Design and display

Motorola continues its collaboration with Pantone to offer distinct, tactile materials that stand out against glass-slab rivals:

Pantone Coal Smoke: Features a durable, woven texture for enhanced tactile grip.

Pantone Capulet Green: Offers a brushed, fabric-inspired finish surrounded by an aerospace-grade aluminum frame and ceramic accents.

On the front, the specs say that the phone sports a 6.8-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display featuring a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, 10-bit Pantone-validated colour accuracy, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and peak brightness reaching 6,200 nits.

Hence, based on everything that Motorola has revealed, and what industry analysts have stated, here’s a quick overview of the specifications.

Feature Motorola Signature 27 Details Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 (Adreno 850) Cooling ArcticMesh (Diamond Gel + Liquid Metal + 3D Vapor Chamber) RAM / Storage 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Display 6.8″ LTPO AMOLED, 1264×2780 resolution, 165Hz, 6,200 nits peak Rear Cameras 50MP Sony LYTIA 910 (OIS) + 200MP Periscope (100x Zoom) + 50MP Ultra-wide Front Camera 50MP with 4K/8K video support Battery & Charge ~6,000 mAh; 90W wired, 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless OS & Support Hello UI on Android 17 (7 Years of OS Upgrades) Audio Sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen, Dolby Atmos Durability IP68 Dust and Water Resistance

Market expectations from Motorola Signature 27

While official pricing will remain under wraps until the November 5 event, industry analysts expect the Motorola Signature 27 to occupy an ultra-premium price tier, likely competing in the above- Rs 100,000 ($1,000+) flagship phone space. India is also expected to get the Signature 27 alongside the global launch, and Motorola could go for an aggressive pricing strategy to woo customers away from similar flagship phones from Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo.