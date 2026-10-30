The iPhone Duo has been across headlines and social media ever since it went on sale. In India, it established a new premium for foldable phones, with a starting price of Rs 3 lakh – a lakh more than what Samsung charges for a similar offering. Although the iPhone Duo has been involved in controversies, customers aren’t shying away from owning the Duo. Apple, after all, is regarded as a luxury tech brand in India, and its brand image is associated with success and popularity.

Hence, we got into thinking about what else does Apple sell in India that commands an eye-watering price tag in the anime of luxury? The recently announced 16-inch MacBook Pro PROLED XDR in its topmost configuration will set you back by Rs 18.7 lakh! Yes, Rs 18.7 lakh for Apple’s touchscreen laptop with the most storage and RAM.

That’s not the end though. Apple’s Mac Studio for professionals in its topmost configuration demands an eye-wateringly higher price tag of Rs 35 lakhs. The iPhone 17 looks like a bargain in comparison, doesn’t it?

Hence, if your curiosity, and your wallet, allow for spending a hefty part of your savings on an expensive Apple product, which one should you fancy shopping for? Our comprehensive breakdown of Apple’s most expensive gadgets list should help to some extent.

1. Mac Studio

Starting price: Rs 2,79,900

Topmost variant price: Rs 35,45,900 (M5 Ultra, 36-Core CPU, 80-Core GPU, 512GB Unified Memory, 16TB SSD, with pre-installed software)

Highlight: Unrivaled desktop processing density in a compact aluminum thermal enclosure for professional creators.

Gist: The Mac Studio is built for extreme computational demands, such as training large language models locally, rendering complex 3D environments, and multi-stream 8K video colour grading. The fully configured Mac Studio represents Apple’s absolute pinnacle of desktop performance.

2. MacBook Pro 16-inch (PROLED XDR Display)

Starting price: Rs 3,49,900 (14-inch M5 Pro base) / Rs 4,09,900 (16-inch M5 Pro base)

Topmost variant price: Rs 18,17,700 (16-inch M5 Max, 128GB Unified Memory, 16TB SSD, Nano-Texture Glass, and bundled Pro software)

Highlight: High-capacity mobile studio featuring Tandem OLED touchscreen technology and multi-terabyte storage.

Gist: Apple’s top-tier laptop combines workstation-class GPU power with an ultra-bright PROLED XDR display. Equipped with 16TB of internal flash storage, it caters to visual effects artists and location filmmakers needing massive local file throughput without external drives.

3. iPhone Duo

Starting price: Rs 2,99,900 (256GB base)

Topmost Variant Price: Rs 4,49,900 (2TB Storage variant)

Highlight: Book-style dual display design featuring a 7.6-inch inner screen and A20 Pro chip.

Gist: Apple’s premiere foldable smartphone merges the portable form factor of an iPhone with an expansive inner workspace. Featuring a titanium frame and multi-screen multitasking, it serves as a hybrid device for mobile productivity, entertainment, and high-end content creation.

4. Apple Pro Display XDR / Studio Display XDR

Starting price: Rs 1,89,900 (Standard Studio Display) / Rs 3,99,900 (Studio Display XDR base)

Topmost variant price: Rs 5,29,900 (Nano-Texture Glass with Pro Stand)

Highlight: Reference-grade 1,600-nit sustained XDR brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Gist: Designed to meet colour-critical broadcast and film post-production standards, the Apple Pro Display XDR reference display delivers extreme dynamic range and wide viewing angles, eliminating the need for traditional reference monitors that cost significantly more. In fact, this is more like a value-for-money alternative in the professional space.

5. iPhone 18 Pro Max

Starting price: Rs 1,79,900 (256GB base)

Topmost variant price: Rs 3,29,900 (2TB Storage variant)

Highlight: Pro-grade triple-camera array paired with a high-capacity 2TB NVMe storage tier.

Gist: Apple’s flagship smartphone is meant for mobile filmmakers and content creators capturing high-bitrate ProRes video. The maxed-out tier provides the raw storage bandwidth necessary for extensive high-resolution recording on the go.

6. iPad Pro 13-inch

Starting price: Rs 1,29,900 (128GB Wi-Fi)

Topmost variant price: Rs 3,09,900 (2TB Storage, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Nano-Texture Glass)

Highlight: Ultra-thin enclosure housing a Ultra Retina XDR Tandem OLED panel.

Gist: The iPad Pro 13-inch combines laptop-grade M-series chip with a vivid OLED display and anti-glare nano-texture glass. The fully configured 13-inch iPad Pro with all official accessories serves as a mobile workstation for digital illustrators, photographers, and CAD engineers.