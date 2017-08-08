Party facing challenges but not in ‘existential crisis’: Congress on Jairam Ramesh

The Congress does not agree with this,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI. (ANI)

A day after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that his party is in ‘existential crisis’, the grand old party on Tuesday flatly rejected the assertion. “This is true that the Congress is going through a challenging phase but we don’t agree this that there is an existential crisis. Congress principle, policy is strong under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi. Whatever Jairam Ramesh has said that can be his personal views. The Congress does not agree with this,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI. He further said that the Congress leaders should discuss every matter within the party forum and take permission before speaking publically.

However, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar took a more soothing stand saying that Ramesh’s statement saying it should not be ignored as he is a true Congressman.”Jairam Ramesh has said so many things, I would suggest you read his whole statement. He is a true Congressman, what he has said, shows that he is concerned for the party. Our party is a Constitutional party, if we don’t pay attention to different opinions and find out the solution then we cannot go forward,” Aiyar said.

Ramesh on Monday had said that the grand old party is currently facing an ‘existential crisis’ and called for ‘a collective effort’ to overcome the challenges it is facing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.”I would say that the Congress is facing an existential crisis. It is not an electoral crisis. The party really is in deep crisis. We have to understand we are up against Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah. And they think differently, they act differently, and if we are not flexible in our approach, we will become irrelevant, frankly,” Ramesh said in an interview.

Ramesh said the Congress party must understand that India has changed and the party should also change accordingly."Old slogans don't work, old formulas don't work, old mantras don't work. India has changed, the Congress party has to change," he added.