Pakistan handlers, Lashkar terrorists behind Amarnath attack, it was well planned, says Jammu and Kashmir Police after cracking case

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday in a press conference in Anantag claimed that they have cracked the Amarnath yatra terror attack. Addressing the press, IGP Kashmir Munir Khan said, “Lashkar was involved and accused were identified.” Munir Khan said that Ismail, a Pakistan militant of Lashkar along with 2 other Pakistani militants and a local Kashmiri Lashkar militant carried out the Amarnath attack. Moreover, Munir Khan said that the accused people who provided them logistics to carry out their plans in the state and work as their guides have been identified. “2 Lashkar militants were eliminated few days ago, their involvement in this particular case, is still being investigated,” the IGP said. “Happy to tell you that 3 accused persons have been arrested and they have completely revealed everything,” IGP Kashmir said.

Revealing other details about the case, Khan said, “The attack was initially planned for July 9th, but that day there was no movement of CRPF or yatri vehicle in isolation.” Accused persons arrested and produced before the court, currently under police remand,” IGP Kashmir Munir Khan added. “We are quite near to them, hopefully, will be neutralizing militants soon…it can be today, tomorrow,” IGP Kashmir Munir Khan said.

Khan revealed how terrorists used code words. “They had code word ‘Shaukat’ for yatri vehicle, ‘Bilal’ for CRPF vehicle,” Munir Khan said. “It was purely a terrorist act,” Khan added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted a SIT led by Deputy Inspector General (South Kashmir) Swayam Prakash Pani to probe the attack on the pilgrims.

Eight people were killed when the militants fired at a bus carrying the pilgrims, returning from their Amarnath yatra. The terror attack took place on July 10.