The Centre has stepped up enforcement measures to tackle worsening air pollution across Delhi-NCR, directing the sealing of 191 industrial units that failed to install air pollution control devices and directing states to fix accountability for officials responsible for implementing anti-pollution measures.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the day settled at 367, “very poor” category.

The directions were issued by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during a high-level review meeting on Saturday, a day after Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to near the severe category.

According to The Indian Express, the Centre has asked state governments to nominate Secretary-level officials for 15 cities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to oversee the implementation of pollution-control measures.

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These officials will conduct field inspections and submit weekly reports to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas. The ministry has also asked the commission to issue notices to officers who fail to perform their duties.

“With winter pollution intensifying, the Union Minister directed all agencies to move beyond planning and ensure rigorous, time-bound and coordinated enforcement on the ground,” the Environment Ministry said in a statement.

191 polluting industrial units face sealing

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been directed to immediately seal 191 non-compliant industrial units that have neither installed Air Pollution Control Devices (APCDs) nor placed work orders for their installation despite repeated directions and show-cause notices.

The action follows an October 30 CPCB order directing pollution control boards in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, along with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to act against industrial units that had failed to install the required equipment or place orders for it.

The regulatory action stems from a February direction issued by the CAQM prescribing a particulate matter emission limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre for 17 highly polluting industrial categories, including food processing, textiles and metals.

More than 2,000 industrial units were identified for compliance. Industrial emissions are considered a significant contributor to pollution during the winter months.

Officials face action over dust-control lapses in Gurugram

The Centre’s push to fix accountability among government officials comes against the backdrop of action against an executive engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for alleged lapses in road sweeping and dust-mitigation measures.

Following a hearing on November 3, the CAQM had directed the MCG Commissioner to file a complaint against the engineer before a Judicial Magistrate. The engineer was subsequently suspended on November 4 by Haryana’s Department of Urban Local Bodies.

On November 12, the MCG Commissioner also wrote to the District Attorney, asking for the matter to be examined under applicable statutory provisions and for appropriate prosecution proceedings to be initiated after obtaining the necessary approvals.

The CAQM’s action followed inspections across parts of Gurugram, which detected 258 violations. These included visible dust on roads, accumulation of construction and demolition (C&D) waste and damaged footpaths.

Of the violations, 174 were attributed to the MCG and 84 to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The commission had also received complaints from citizens through social media platforms.

Road dust is a major contributor to PM10 pollution and also contributes to the formation of secondary pollutants.

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Transport officials may face criminal prosecution

Yadav has also directed the CAQM to initiate criminal prosecution against transport department officials found responsible for failing to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems.

The systems are intended to help authorities monitor vehicles and intensify enforcement against old and polluting vehicles operating in the region.

The move is aimed at strengthening surveillance and ensuring that enforcement agencies act against vehicles contributing to air pollution.

Road redevelopment and pothole repairs under scrutiny

The Environment Minister also reviewed the progress of road redevelopment and dust-mitigation work across the NCR.

Of the 5,480 km of roads targeted for redevelopment, only 3,221 km had been completed, according to the ministry.

Yadav directed road-owning agencies to prioritise pothole repairs, damaged footpaths, central verges and end-to-end paving in accordance with the CAQM framework.

He also called for AI-based videographic surveys to monitor road conditions and ensure compliance.

Over 3,000 construction sites to be physically inspected

The Centre has further directed agencies to conduct physical inspections of more than 3,000 active construction and demolition sites.

The review also covered the timely removal of waste from secondary collection points, ensuring that recycling plants remain operational and introducing digital tracking of waste from collection to processing through Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs).

The measures are intended to improve monitoring of construction dust and waste management, both of which contribute to particulate pollution across the region.

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CAQM officials visit Punjab amid stubble-burning concerns

Meanwhile, the CAQM has intensified field-level monitoring in Punjab following the rise in air pollution levels over the past 10 days, particularly amid an increase in paddy straw-burning incidents.

CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma and Member Secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode have visited different districts in the state and held meetings with district magistrates and senior police officials.

The visits focused on assessing crop residue management, the deployment of machinery and monitoring of farm fires.