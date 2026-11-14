Young people with knowledge of Punjab’s history, culture and heritage could get a chance to become crorepatis through ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a quiz competition launched by the Bhagwant Mann government.

Announcing the initiative on Saturday, Mann said the competition would test participants’ knowledge of Punjab’s history, culture, geography, mathematics and various aspects of the state government.

“Today, I am launching this portal. I urge all school and college teachers, as well as parents, to encourage as many registrations as possible. Play, learn and win. Along with being a medium to earn money, it is also a learning tool. Thus, multiple objectives will be achieved through this portal and competition, ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’,” he said.

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What Is Punjab Da Crorepati?

The quiz competition will be modelled on the lines of popular TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Participants aged between 15 and 30 years will be eligible for the competition.

Punjab Da Crorepati: Celebrate Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat while winning big!



Mann Sarkar’s initiative gives young people aged 15-30 a chance to test their knowledge of Punjab’s history, culture, language and heritage through exciting online quiz rounds.



With over 10,000… pic.twitter.com/4yd8RWNPcQ — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) November 14, 2026

There will be a total of 11 rounds, nine of which will be on an online portal, and two rounds will be in-person, according to the details shared by the chief minister.

Questions to be based on recruitment examinations for government jobs

The competition will have a pool of 50,000 questions, most of which would be based on those asked in recruitment examinations for government jobs, including the posts of patwaris, constables, Punjab Civil Services officers and sub-divisional officers, Mann said.

The tenth round will be conducted in 23 districts, and their toppers will qualify for the grand finale.

A total of 10,000 participants will get prizes, he said.

In the final, a winner will get Rs 1 crore and four runners-up will each receive Rs 10 lakh, according to the chief minister.

Mann urged schools and colleges across the state to register for this competition.