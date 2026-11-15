The Domino Effect goes crazy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s no surprise that the dead don’t often stay dead in fictional stories where magic and time travel are real-world possibilities. By turning back the clock on one such major character’s fate in the record-shattering finale of VisionQuest, the live-action Marvel comic book movie world is already celebrating big returns on the big screen.

A little over a month ahead of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday premiere, the ambitious banner’s TV show VisionQuest has helped fuel a spike in ticket sales for the highly-anticipated theatrical release, The Walt Disney Company confirmed earlier this week. The latest Marvel Television offering that brings Paul Bettany’s Vision full circle dropped its final episode this week, delivering the biggest Marvel finale audience in more than three years.

Historic Marvel TV finale helps boost Avengers Doomsday ticket sales

Releasing on November 10, the VisionQuest finale drew 3.7 million views globally on Disney+ after its first day of streaming. The milestone helped secure a series high record and a 44% jump from the previous episode. Disney has since confirmed that the Paul Bettany and James Spader-starrer TV offering was the most-watched Marvel finale since Loki Season 2.

Advertisement

Although the entertainment giant didn’t offer specific ticket pre-sale figures, it stated, “That renewed connection to the Avengers is carrying beyond Disney+. Following the VisionQuest finale, the studio saw a spike in Avengers: Doomsday ticket sales ahead of the film’s December 18 theatrical debut.”

The dramatic jump in Doomsday ticket sales is believed to have been powered by a single post-credits reveal that captures Doctor Doom resurrecting Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda, aka Scarlet Witch.

Concluding the TV trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along, VisionQuest landed on Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Original chart for two weeks in a row, moving up a spot from No. 7 in the latest rankings.

The news comes as reports are further firing up the anticipation for the joint Doomsday–Dune 3 box office weekend, dubbed as ‘Dunesday,’ in December. Industry predictions are already tracking toward a historic box office debut.

Where do Avengers Doomsday pre-sales stand now?

In early September, Disney reported that the forthcoming entry in the MCU welcoming back Robert Downey Jr in a new avatar had already made $50 million in domestic pre-sales. As the numbers were recorded three months ahead of the December 18 release date in the United States, the entertainment studio revealed that more than 70% of those advance bookings are for Infinity Vision tickets, a new certification for premium large format theatres.

The pre-sales announcement was delivered by Walt Disney Company senior executive VP & Chief Financial Officer, Hugh Johnston, at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Thereafter, an early November report by Forbes illuminated Doomsday was already outgrossing certain other superhero flicks from the past ahead of its official premiere, disproving swirling claims about global audiences experiencing the so-called “superhero fatigue.”

The report showed that Doomsday had earned $125 million in tickey presales, indicating that it was likely to surpass the DCU’s Supergirl, which ended up making just $126 million at the global box office this summer.

ALSO READ Cult film props up for grabs

In the meantime, Marvel movies continue to soar in global box office rankings, minting new records now and then. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently leading the 2026 Worldwide Box Office table with $2.5 billion, according to the Box Office Mojo tracker. However, it sits at No. 2 in the highest-grossing Marvel movies rankings, thanks to Avengers: Endgame‘s “Encore” release in theatres this year.

Back in October, Endgame reclaimed its No. 1 spot on Hollywood’s all-time global box office chart, beating James Cameron’s magnum opus Avatar with a new worldwide total of $2.9 billion. Before that record-smashing milestone, Disney reported in late September that Avengers: Endgame: Encore had the estimated second-highest global debut of all time for a re-release.

With Doom’s wrath still building up, the upcoming Avengers installment is already seeking to extend Marvel’s box office momentum. According to Disney’s late September release, the Endgame re-release’s sales figures helped Marvel Studios power forward to $35.075 billion at the box office across its 38 films, further strengthening its foundation as the most successful film franchise in history. With even more recent Endgame numbers added, the MCU’s cumulative box office earnings are believed to be even more inflated than before.

Doomsday is already promising even bigger returns as the 39th movie in the MCU and the first Avengers team-up film since Endgame (2019).