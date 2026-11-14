The ongoing El Niño is intensifying and is likely to remain strong to very strong through the first quarter of 2027, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency has put the chances of this becoming the strongest El Niño recorded since 1950 at about 60 per cent for the October-December and November-January periods.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said El Niño continues to strengthen and is expected to weaken only in early 2027. It has given a more than 79 per cent probability that the event will remain strong or very strong from January to March 2027.

The forecast is based on the Relative Oceanic Niño Index, or RONI, which measures sea-surface temperature anomalies in the equatorial Pacific’s Niño 3.4 region. A three-month average RONI value above 0.5 degrees Celsius indicates El Niño conditions. NOAA considers an event historic if the three-month RONI reaches 2.5 degrees Celsius or more, exceeding all previous El Niños since 1950.

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“Chances for a historic event exceeding previous El Niños dating back to 1950 (+2.5 degrees Celsius or more for a 3-month RONI value) are now around 60 per cent for the October-December and November-January periods,” NOAA said.

Pacific waters turn hotter

Sea-surface temperatures in parts of the equatorial Pacific have already risen sharply. Reports citing the latest observations said waters farther west in the equatorial Pacific crossed 4 degrees Celsius above normal, a level described as unprecedented in records maintained since the 1950s.

The World Meteorological Organization had earlier warned that temperature readings could go “off the charts.” The latest NOAA assessment suggests that warning is now being borne out, with the event already among the strongest on record and still gaining strength.

What El Niño does

El Niño is a natural climate pattern linked to unusually warm ocean water in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. It is one phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO; the other phases are ENSO-neutral and La Niña, which is associated with cooler Pacific waters.

A powerful El Niño can disturb atmospheric circulation far beyond the Pacific. It can change rainfall patterns, raise temperatures, worsen droughts in some regions and trigger floods in others. It is also associated with a higher risk of wildfires and extreme weather events across many parts of the world.

Why the warning matters

The immediate concern is not only the record temperature itself but the scale of disruption a very strong El Niño can cause. Strong events tend to make El Niño-related impacts more likely, although NOAA has cautioned that the exact weather outcome in any particular region is not guaranteed.

For India and other monsoon-dependent economies, El Niño is closely watched because it can influence rainfall, crop yields, food prices and water availability. For countries facing heat, drought or heavy rain, the forecast signals a need for early preparedness rather than waiting for impacts to appear.

NOAA expects the event to continue strengthening through December before beginning to weaken early in 2027. Even as it weakens, its influence on global weather can continue for months because ocean and atmospheric systems respond with a lag.

The coming weeks will therefore be important for governments, farmers, disaster-management agencies and insurers. If the 60 per cent probability holds, the world may be entering not just another El Niño winter, but one of the most powerful such events in modern records.