Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed International said former senior executive Alice Huang officially left the company on August 30, 2025, and no longer holds any position there. The company also rejected recent media reports about its business, supply chain and global operations, saying the claims lacked verifiable evidence.

“Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters,” the company said in a statement on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.

The statement comes days after Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia‘s chief executive on November 12. His departure came amid reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details soon.

Advertisement

The company added that it was aware of recent media reports containing “assertions about our business, supply chain and global operations that are not supported by verifiable evidence”.

Megaspeed said it conducted “legitimate and lawful business” and had appointed external legal counsel to carry out a thorough internal investigation, reported Reuters.

What did Singapore’s investigation into Alice Huang find?

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on November 12 that the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs began an independent investigation in February 2025 into several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed and its controllers. The investigation concerned suspected offences involving possible false declarations in the purchase of servers and related matters.

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was investigated because she had served as Megaspeed’s chief executive, chairperson and one of its key controllers. The ministry clarified that she was not based in Singapore and was not investigated for espionage.

According to the MHA, the physical servers had been purchased by companies under investigation and exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. Investigators examined whether the servers were subsequently routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declarations made in Singapore.

On June 24, 2025, the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed, with Alice Huang present. The MHA said this was the first time Singapore became aware of US interest in Megaspeed and Huang. Singapore police interviewed her on the same day and impounded her passport to secure her attendance during the investigation.

In February 2026, after consulting the Attorney-General’s Chambers, police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations under investigation.

However, investigators assessed that she had provided information she knew to be inaccurate to downplay her role in Megaspeed. Authorities issued her a stern warning and barred her from re-entering Singapore. Police returned her passport on February 26, 2026, and she left the country on the same day, the MHA said.

The investigation into Megaspeed and six other individuals remains ongoing.

Why is Megaspeed under scrutiny over Nvidia chips?

The Singapore investigation also sought information from other jurisdictions to verify the declarations made about the servers and establish their origins and eventual destinations.

The MHA said investigators specifically sought information relating to Supermicro, a US-based server supplier. Singapore police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers raised concerns about the company’s limited cooperation with US authorities in July 2025. Since September that year, Singapore has repeated requests to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance in securing the company’s cooperation. The ministry said it had received limited information or assistance.

Reuters reported that Megaspeed came under US scrutiny over concerns that advanced Nvidia processors could have reached Chinese customers despite Washington’s export restrictions. The New York Times first reported the US investigation in October 2025. However, there has been no public finding that Megaspeed violated US export-control rules.

Megaspeed said on November 12 that it takes its obligations under US export-control laws seriously and has cooperated with inspections by the Bureau of Industry and Security. The company also said it had retained a US law firm to conduct an inventory of its graphics processing units and independently review its export-control compliance practices.

The MHA clarified that Singapore does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries, but expects companies operating in the country to take such regulations into account in their international business activities. It said Singapore would not allow businesses to use its commercial system to circumvent other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices.

Separately, reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have described US intelligence suspicions that Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence. However, these allegations could not be independently verified. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether Huang was a Chinese spy. Singapore’s MHA also made clear that its investigation into her did not concern espionage.