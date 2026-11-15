LIVE: The 18th Melon Music Awards were held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on November 14 and 15, 2026.

Global sensation BTS snagged three awards, including one of the highest-order titles Album of the Year, on Day 1 (Saturday) despite their absence at the live event. While it remains to be seen if the beloved seven-member K-pop boy act will take more trophies home, Day 2 is already shaping into an unmissable extravaganza.

K-pop grpups 82MAJOR, ILLIT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, CORTIS, hrtz.wav, IVE, KiiiKiii, LNGSHOT, NCT 127, NCT WISH and PLAVE are set to present strong performances today. Fan-favourite actors Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young, who recently tied the knot, are also confirmed to take to the stage as Melon Music Awards‘ Day 2 presenters.

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In addition to the real-life couple’s award show outing generating more buzz for the event, industry heavyweights Lee Se Young, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Shin Rock, Ahn Jae Hyun, Lee Joon, Lee Joo Bin, Choi Daniel, Kim Jae Young, Hong Jong Hyun, singer Lee Seung Chul, entertainer Jonathan, YouTuber Gamst, comedians Jang Do Yeon, Lee Chang Ho and Kwak Beo, and model Lee Hyun Yi will be making much-awaited appearances at the 2026 MMAs.

This year’s MMA Red Carpet event started at 1:30 pm IST, slated to be followed by the main ceremony at 2:30 pm IST.

2026 Melon Music Awards Winners List – Day 2

Top 10: NCT WISH, IVE, PLAVE, CORTIS

NCT WISH, IVE, PLAVE, CORTIS Best Performance – Female: KiiiKiii, ILLIT

KiiiKiii, ILLIT Japan Favourite Artist by U NEXT: NCT Wish

NCT Wish Global Impact Artist: ILLIT, NCT Wish

ILLIT, NCT Wish 1theK Icon : hrtz.wav

: hrtz.wav Best Song Writer: Lee Chan Hyuk

Lee Chan Hyuk Best Group – Female: IVE

IVE Best Group – Male: BTS

18th Melon Music Awards Day 1 winners recap

TOP10 : Hearts2Hearts, I.O.I

: Hearts2Hearts, I.O.I Global TOP 10: RESCENE, aespa, BTS, RIIZE, G-Dragon, Hearts2Hearts

RESCENE, aespa, BTS, RIIZE, G-Dragon, Hearts2Hearts Best Solo – Female: Yena

Yena Best Solo – Male: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong Best Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Global Impact Artist: Hearts2Hearts, TWS

Hearts2Hearts, TWS Global Rising Artist: TUIDE

TUIDE J-pop Favourite Artist: HANA

HANA KakaoBank Everyone’s Star: RESCENE

RESCENE Best Producer: Nicole Kim (BIGHIT MUSIC)

Nicole Kim (BIGHIT MUSIC) Hot Trend : ATEEZ, RESCENE

: ATEEZ, RESCENE Best Music Style: I.O.I

I.O.I Best OST: “Love Language” by Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) for Can This Love Be Translated? soundtrack

“Love Language” by Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) for Can This Love Be Translated? soundtrack Global K-Artist of the Year: aespa

aespa Best Performance – Male: ATEEZ, RIIZE

ATEEZ, RIIZE Stage of the Year: BTS

BTS Album of the Year (DAESANG / Grand Prize): “Arirang” by BTS

This is a live show. Winners list will be updated.