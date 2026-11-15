In a welfare announcement, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for about 3.5 lakh eligible women aged 18 to 59 years under the newly cleared Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana. Eligible beneficiary families will also receive 300 units of free electricity, giving households relief on both monthly income and power bills.

The Cabinet took these decisions at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan briefed the media after the meeting.

आज मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में युवाओं के लिए रोजगार, लगभग 3.50 लाख महिलाओं को ‘मुख्यमंत्री अपना परिवार, सुखी परिवार’ योजना के तहत प्रतिमाह 1,500 रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता तथा 300 यूनिट निःशुल्क बिजली उपलब्ध कराने का निर्णय लिया। चिट्टा मुक्त हिमाचल के संकल्प को साकार करने के उद्देश्य.. https://t.co/0zvSxnvwLZ — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) November 13, 2026 Advertisement

Rs 1,500 every month

Under the scheme, eligible women in the 18-59 age group will receive Rs 1,500 per month. The state government has identified around 3.50 lakh women as beneficiaries.

“It was our poll guarantee to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women. To fulfil that promise, the Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana will be launched,” Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said.

The government has already increased monthly assistance for women above 59 years from Rs 1,050 to Rs 1,500.

300 units of free power

Along with the cash assistance, eligible families linked to the scheme will get 300 units of free electricity every month. The benefit is intended to reduce household expenses and provide direct relief to families.

According to reports, all eligible women in a family may receive the monthly financial assistance, while only one member of the family will be eligible for the free electricity benefit.

Health, jobs and services

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 1,000 Rogi Mitras in the Health Department to help patients access affordable and quality healthcare services. It further approved the creation and filling of 561 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts in government medical and dental colleges and the Directorate of Medical Education to support the Hospital Management Information System.

The monthly honorarium of outsourced Perfusionists in government medical colleges has been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 45,000. Geriatric Medicine Departments will be set up at IGMC Shimla, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk.

Relief for farmers

For growers, the Cabinet increased the Minimum Support Price of naturally grown ginger from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. The procurement price of C-grade apples under the Market Intervention Scheme has also been raised from Rs 12 to Rs 13 per kg.

Energy policy changes

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021. Under the revised provisions, Central Public Sector Undertaking projects that have completed 40 years of operation will provide 50 per cent free power royalty to the state for the next 10 years. After completing 50 years, such projects will be transferred to the state government free of cost.

The government also decided to cancel the allotment of 222 solar power projects that have remained unimplemented for a long time. Allotments of 13 hydropower projects above 25 MW will be cancelled for non-compliance with policy conditions, while fresh tenders will be invited for 20 projects.

Transport and youth

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana-2023, the subsidy on diesel buses has been increased from 30 per cent to 40 per cent. The government will provide a 50 per cent subsidy for electric buses and a 40 per cent subsidy for diesel buses with more than 10 seats on selected routes connecting Hamirpur Bus Stand with Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Jolsappar and IGMC Shimla’s new OPD complex with the Atal Super Speciality Medical Institute, Chamiyana.

To engage young people in sports and discourage drug abuse, the Cabinet approved the Khelo Himachal Chitta Mukt Abhiyan-2026 across all 12 districts.

ALSO READ Cabinet extends Mudra credit guarantee and Stand-Up India schemes till 2031

Water rates and administration

The Cabinet approved a uniform policy for fixing rates of surplus raw water sold to neighbouring states, government agencies and industries. The initial rate has been fixed at Rs 100 per 1,000 cubic feet, with periodic revisions linked to the Wholesale Price Index.

Other approvals include a one-time relaxation allowing the police constable written examination to be held offline, with the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission asked to arrange online examinations within six months. The Cabinet also approved 20 Junior Office Assistant (IT) posts in Rural Development, 15 Stenographer Grade-III posts in courts, and upgrading of the Baroh Police Post in Kangra into a police station.

A Registration Service Centre project, modelled on Passport Seva Kendras, will be launched in the first phase in Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Sirmaur districts. The Cabinet also approved leasing 2.26 hectares in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, for a Kendriya Vidyalaya and granting state-level fair status to the Phool Yatra Fair in Pangi, Chamba.