V D Satheesan, Chief Minister of Keralam, has pushed for a shift in the state’s startup strategy, moving from simply increasing the number of startups to nurturing globally competitive enterprises. He announced the proposed change after inaugurating the eighth edition of Huddle Global 2026, a beachside startup festival organised by the Keralam Startup Mission (KSUM) at Kovalam, according to PTI.

In a post on X, Satheesan said the government would provide institutional support to scale up the state’s startup ecosystem and bring it in line with global standards. He noted that the ecosystem has grown to more than 9,200 startups and generated over 76,000 jobs, building on the Technology Startup Policy introduced in 2014 under former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

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“Today, we are announcing a major shift in our startup strategy: from quantity to quality, from creating startups to building globally successful enterprises. Our ambition is to nurture more than 100 startups with annual revenues exceeding Rs 100 crore,” he said.

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What are the key priorities?

The new strategy will prioritise establishing 10 world-class, research-driven incubators through the Translational Research and Innovation Centre-Kerala (TRICK), an academic-industry incubator hosted at the University of Kerala. Another key step will be empowering young innovators through Gozip, a flagship GenZ Innovation Program featuring district-level innovation clusters and builder residencies.

In addition, the government plans to strengthen startup funding, innovation grants, research and development support, and seed financing. It will also develop new debt-financing instruments through the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), and banking partners.

In his post, the CM added that Keralam has the talent to build technologies for the world, ranging from underwater robotics and semiconductor design to artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and maritime innovation. Underscoring his message to young entrepreneurs, he said, “You don’t have to leave Keralam to build something the world needs.”

Tapping into the Silver Economy

The CM said government initiatives such as Mission Samudra and the Silver Economy programme could be linked to the startup ecosystem to create new opportunities for entrepreneurs. The Silver Economy refers to economic activities, goods, and services catering to the health, living, and lifestyle needs of older adults.

He encouraged startups to tap into the experience and mentorship of senior citizens for new ventures, noting Keralam’s status as the first Indian state to establish a dedicated department for senior citizens. Meanwhile, Mission Samudra seeks to integrate Keralam’s coastline, ports, and water resources with road, rail, and inland waterway networks, industries, logistics hubs, and emerging economic centres.

What do the stakeholders say?

Industries Minister P. K. Kunhalikutty, who also addressed the event, said the government’s vision is to position Keralam as a global destination for investment and entrepreneurship, PTI reported. “The government’s policies are based on a vision to position Keralam as an active participant in the global technology revolution, with a particular focus on emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

Sophie Karlshausen, Ambassador at the Embassy of Belgium, said the partnership between Keralam’s startup ecosystem and the European innovation zone is expected to grow further.

The inaugural session also witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between KSUM and the state Elderly Department, PhonePe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).