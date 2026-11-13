The steps taken by the government over the past decade have helped India withstand energy disruptions triggered by the conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, acknowledging that the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region has underscored the critical importance of energy security.

Addressing a gathering in Bengaluru on Friday, PM Modi said: “This has also been a challenging period for India. However, the steps taken over the past decade to strengthen energy security have helped us face this crisis with confidence.”

Elaborating on these measures, he noted that the government has ramped up refining and production capacity for petrol, diesel, and LPG while building strategic crude oil storage facilities. Alongside expanding solar, hydro, and wind power generation, India has also achieved nearly 100 per cent railway electrification and strengthened urban public transport systems such as the Metro, he added.

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His remarks came as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore across Karnataka, spanning transport, renewable energy, and petroleum infrastructure.

Boost to energy security

The Prime Minister unveiled three key petroleum and clean-fuel initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s energy resilience. He dedicated an underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru that will expand the country’s storage capacity by 80,000 metric tonnes, alongside the Devangonthi Marketing Terminal at Dodda Dasarahalli in Bengaluru, which will streamline and ensure reliable supplies of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

He also laid the foundation stone for a compressed biogas plant in Bengaluru designed to produce around 13 tonnes of biogas daily. Explaining its benefits, Modi said the facility will improve municipal waste management while helping cut natural gas import costs. He added that India’s renewable energy capacity has now crossed 300 gigawatts, with the country simultaneously expanding its nuclear power generation to meet long-term clean energy goals.

Power transmission push

To support renewable power evacuation across Karnataka, the Prime Minister inaugurated two major transmission projects—the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) at Koppal-II and Gadag-II, worth around Rs 4,450 crore, and the Transmission Scheme for the Solar Energy Zone in Bidar, valued at around Rs 1,370 crore.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for two more projects: the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones, worth over Rs 3,450 crore, and the Transmission System Strengthening project for additional renewable potential at Davanagere and Ballari, valued at over Rs 1,100 crore.

Relief for the middle class

Highlighting measures aimed at easing household expenses, Modi said the Centre’s endeavour is to boost middle-class savings, strengthen purchasing power, and help families fulfil their aspirations while contributing to the country’s economic progress.

He noted that the government has provided direct relief to senior citizens and individuals earning rental income by revising Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rules. Through next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, everyday essentials have become cheaper, he said, adding that removing GST on individual health and life insurance policies has made coverage significantly more affordable.

Rail projects

During the event, Modi also flagged off Karnataka’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, connecting Bengaluru to Madgaon via Mangaluru. “Indian Railways is now leaving behind the outdated mindset of the colonial era. The country’s railways are creating a new legacy and heritage,” he said.

Highlighting urban transport growth, the Prime Minister noted that the Centre is actively supporting the expansion of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro. “In 2014, Namma Metro had a network of just 17 km. Today, its total network has expanded to more than 100 km. We are continuously scoring centuries,” he added.