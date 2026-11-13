The Centre is weighing a special sitting of Parliament ahead of the upcoming Winter Session to fast-track legislation implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, The Indian Express reported. Alongside the quota rollout, the proposed legislative package seeks to expand the Lok Sabha’s maximum strength from 543 to 850 seats through a delimitation exercise.

According to the report, deliberations within the BJP-led NDA have intensified, with the Winter Session expected to begin on either November 30 or December 4. Confirming that a special session could precede the regular sitting, a senior Union Minister told The Indian Express that there is no fixed rule requiring the Winter Session to convene in the third week of November.Separately, news agency PTI cited government sources stating that the Centre expects the proposed constitutional amendment to clear the House by a margin of 15 to 18 votes. However, an official announcement regarding the special sitting has yet to be made.

What is the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023?

The Women’s Reservation Act, officially the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, was passed by Parliament in September 2023 and received presidential assent on September 28, 2023.

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It is also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam; it provides for reserving approximately one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly, including within seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Under its original provisions, the reservation becomes operational following delimitation after publication of the relevant Census figures. The proposed amendments seek to enable implementation before the 2029 general elections.

Why is a special sitting being considered?

The legislative package reportedly comprises a Constitution Amendment Bill, Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Law (Amendment) Bill. A similar constitutional amendment failed to garner the required majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17, 2026.

According to PTI, the Centre is planning to raise states’ Lok Sabha seat allocations by approximately 50% while preserving their relative representation based on the 1971 Census. No final decision has been announced.

Can the NDA secure the required numbers?

A constitutional amendment requires a majority of each House’s total membership and at least two-thirds of members present and voting. A total of 361 votes would be needed in the Lok Sabha under its full-attendance calculation.

BJP sources placed the NDA’s strength at 320 in Lok Sabha and 155 in Rajya Sabha. “We will able to muster the numbers to pass the pending Constitution amendment Bills,” as senior BJP MP stated to The Indian Express, expressing confidence that concerns over states’ representation could be addressed.

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However, support or abstentions from parties outside the NDA remain important.

Why are the DMK and Samajwadi Party significant?

Southern states have raised concerns related to losing proportional parliamentary representation because of slower population growth. The DMK is awaiting written assurances that Tamil Nadu’s share will be protected.

The Samajwadi Party’s 37 Lok Sabha MPs could also influence the results. The party opposed the earlier amendment, although BJP leaders reportedly expect it to reconsider because Uttar Pradesh could benefit from delimitation. Neither party has confirmed the support.

How can Parliament meet at short notice?

The Monsoon Session, adjourned sine die on August 13, has not been formally closed. It remained unprorogued for 91 days as of November 12. An extended sitting will need a minimum of two days’ notice, in comparison to 14 days for a fresh session.

The government is yet to confirm whether the legislation will be introduced before or during the Winter Session.