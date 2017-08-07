Lunar Eclipse 2017 in India: When, where and how to see it; check timings and other important details here

A lunar eclipse will occur tonight.

A lunar eclipse will occur tonight i.e. Monday, August 7, and it will continue until Tuesday morning. It will be visible in India and all over Asia, Europe, and Africa, according to Nehru Planetarium officials. However, parts of Africa and Asia, including India, will miss the total solar eclipse that is expected to occur on August 21.

Lunar eclipse: TIMING

N Rathnashree, director of the Nehru Planetarium, Delhi said the penumbral part of the lunar eclipse, which is difficult to discern, will start at 9:20 pm on Monday night, while the partial phase will start at 10:52 pm.

The partial eclipse ends at 12:48 am while the penumbral eclipse ends at 2:20 am on August 8.

What is penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon align in an almost straight line.

In this scenario, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

“The interesting thing about lunar eclipse timings is that anywhere on Earth from where the Moon is visible during eclipse, the time will be the same. This is in contrast to a solar eclipse in which the timings of the contacts change as the location changes on Earth,” Rathnashree said.

Also, the US and Canada can view the total solar eclipse, but cannot see the lunar eclipse.

The Nehru Planetarium has set up telescopes to help visitors observe the Moon before the eclipse and the partial phases of the eclipse, at the Teen Murti lawns in New Delhi from 9 pm on Monday night.