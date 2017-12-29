Investors Summit: UP gets proposals worth Rs 2.53 lakh crore so far

The Uttar Pradesh government today said it has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 2.53 lakh crore during the road shows conducted in different cities ahead of the Investors Summit-2018, as many reputed industrial houses have evinced interest to invest in the state.(Representative : IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government today said it has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 2.53 lakh crore during the road shows conducted in different cities ahead of the Investors Summit-2018, as many reputed industrial houses have evinced interest to invest in the state. “The state government is committed to boost investment, create new avenues of employment and encourage setting up of industrial units. “In this regard, road shows were conducted in different cities of the country ahead of the Investors Summit-2018. It has yielded positive results with reputed industrial houses themselves evincing interest to invest in the state,” UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said in a statement here.

The interest to investment in the state is due to the strengthening of infrastructure facilities by the government, and improvement in the law and order situation, he added. “In the roadshows held so far, proposals for investment worth Rs 2.53 lakh crore has come from various industrialists. Investment proposals worth Rs 27,000 crore came during the roadshow held in Delhi,” the minister said. Similarly, the roadshows held in Bangalore and Hyderabad witnessed investment proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 11,500 crore, respectively. In Mumbai, it received proposals worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore from industrial houses.

On January 5, a roadshow will be held in Kolkata and after this, a roadshow is due in Ahmedabad. “International investors too would be participating in the summit. Country partners of the summit are Finland, Czech Republic and the Netherlands have already given their consent. In addition to them, various embassies (of foreign countries) in India will be participating in the summit,” Mahana said. The Investors Summit is being held on February 21 and 22