E-commerce player Meesho’s net loss for the September quarter narrowed year-on-year (YoY), with management signaling robust demand amid the festive season. However, brokerage views on the company remain mixed, with some expecting an upside of 25% while others see a 27% downside.

Global investment bank Jefferies and domestic brokerage house, Motilal Oswal retained their ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock while Japanese brokerage Nomura maintained its ‘Reduce’ call. The Meesho share price was 0.1% lower at Rs 227.57 apiece.

Meesho Q2 results

Meesho reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.4 crore for the September quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 411.3 crore in the year ago quarter. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew around 34% to Rs 4,131.5 crore for the quarter.

Jefferies on Meesho: Growth over monetisation

Global investment bank Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a price target of Rs 285. This implies an upside of 25% from the current price of Rs 227.57 apiece.

Meesho’s management remains confident around demand, driven by all-time-high festive traffic and better-than expected festive sales. However, they are watchful of macro conditions due to pressures from higher input and fuel prices.

The company is confident of net merchandise value (NMV) growing at 25% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis through FY31, with steady improvement in margins. “However, the focus remains unapologetically on growth, with absolute clarity on offering value rather than rushing monetisation,” Jefferies said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) led improvements in discovery and feed relevance are driving better user conversion and transaction frequency. “As workflows mature, more efficient models & lower-cost compute should help reduce cost of AI work over time. Also accelerated transition towards agent-led software development, driving up engineering productivity.”

Motilal Oswal on Meesho: Advertising is the margin lever

Motilal Oswal also retained its ‘Buy’ call on Meesho, with a target price of Rs 265. This implies an upside of 16% from the current price.

“We believe Meesho’s asset-light model with negative working capital and improving unit economics makes for a unique combination of a scaled platform business with a long runway for growth and potential margin inflection,” the brokerage said.

The company’s management retained the medium term guidance of around 25% NMV growth on a CAGR basis over FY26-FY31.

Motilal said advertising remains the medium-term margin lever, with healthy seller demand for ads. “Higher ad monetization should drive CM expansion from FY28. FY27 CM should remain well above FY26, with logistics spread recovering to FY25 levels,” it added.

Nomura on Meesho: 27% downside seen

The Japanese brokerage maintained its ‘Reduce’ rating on the stock. Nomura has a target price of Rs 167 on Meesho, implying a downside of 27% from the current levels.

The 140 basis point sequential improvement in contribution margin was a “positive surprise,” Nomura said. The primary driver of this growth was logistics efficiencies, including better return to origin (RTO) rates, increased order density, network redesign, and Valmo efficiencies.

“Meesho’s management noted that the CM improvement will partly reverse in 3QFY27E due to the upcoming festive season as it plans to reinvest some near-term gains back into the business to fund growth and scale products and categories,” Nomura added.

Meesho’s management said while its NMV growth is tracking slightly ahead of the guidance, it is too early to revise the same. “While Meesho management believes, it caters to the real value requirement of its customers, macro uncertainties particularly around supply challenges for its sellers due to volatile crude and crude derivative prices in the near term remains a key monitorable for them.”

Meesho: The way forward

The company is witnessing firm demand from the ongoing festive season in the country, with its management focused on growth over monetisation. However, supply chain worries remain due to volatile crude oil prices and other macro uncertainties, which remain a key factor to watch.

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