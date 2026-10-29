ACME Solar Holdings’ wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Marigold Urja, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC. The PPA is for a 400 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project under NTPC’s FDRE Tranche 01.

According to a regulatory filing by ACME Solar, the project has a contracted capacity of 400 MW and a tariff of Rs 4.37 per unit.

Power supply to begin in June 2028

The scheduled commencement of supply date (SCSD) for the project is June 30, 2028. The agreement will remain in force for 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply date.

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FDRE projects combine renewable energy sources with storage and other solutions to ensure reliable power supply according to demand. They help address the intermittent nature of solar and wind energy.

ACME Solar’s agreement with NTPC

NTPC awarded the contract under its FDRE Tranche 01. The agreement is domestic in nature and involves the supply of renewable energy.

The company said neither its promoter group nor its group companies have any interest in NTPC in connection with the contract. The agreement also does not fall under related-party transactions.

About ACME Solar

ACME Solar Holdings is one of India’s leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), with a portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. The company develops, builds, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy projects and also focuses on battery energy storage systems (BESS) to support reliable power supply.

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Part of ACME Group, the company entered the renewable energy sector in 2009 and commissioned its first solar plant in 2012.

ACME Solar share price

The share price of ACME Solar holdings has gained 3.71% in the intraday trading session. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has increased 79.22%.