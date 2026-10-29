India’s power demand is running ahead of expectations, while renewable generation and merchant electricity prices are also rising. Jefferies raised its FY27 power demand growth forecast and named JSW Energy and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. among its preferred private-sector utility stocks. It also favoured NTPC, citing the potential for earnings growth from stronger execution.

The stock calls come as electricity demand strengthens across the sector, creating opportunities for companies expanding capacity and improving project execution.

Jefferies raises FY27 power demand growth forecast to 9%

Jefferies raised its estimate for India’s FY27 power demand growth to 9%, from 7%, after year-to-date growth exceeded 10%. It projected 6% growth for FY28, with further upside possible if El Niño conditions develop in calendar year 2027.

Power generation rose 24% year on year in October 2026 month to date, marking the strongest monthly trend in 15 years apart from the post-COVID recovery in 2021.

Renewable generation increased 26% year on year in FY27 to date, led by 47% growth in solar generation. Renewables accounted for 20% of total generation, up from 17% a year earlier. Thermal generation grew 10% and accounted for 68% of the total, while thermal plant utilisation rose to 68% from 62%.

Merchant power prices also strengthened. Average prices rose 46% year on year and 12% quarter on quarter to Rs 5.7 per unit in July-September 2026. October month-to-date prices climbed 2.6 times year on year to Rs 7.1 per unit. Renewable project awards reached 8.3 GW in FY27 to date, compared with 7.7 GW in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Jefferies’ top utility stock picks

Stock Rating Target price Implied upside JSW Energy ‘Buy’ Rs 720 54% Adani Energy Solutions ‘Buy’ Rs 1,980 53% NTPC ‘Buy’ Rs 425 39%

Jefferies on JSW Energy: ‘Buy’

Jefferies set a target price of Rs 720 for JSW Energy, implying 54% upside. The brokerage cited a stronger-than-expected September quarter, improving capacity additions and the potential for better execution.

September-quarter EBITDA was 10% above Jefferies’ estimate, supported by higher generation and better merchant sales. Operations at KSK, which accounts for 12% of capacity, normalised after disruptions in the June quarter.

The report stated, “Sep-quarter EBITDA was 10% above our estimates on higher generation and some better merchant sales.”

JSW Energy’s installed capacity rose 15% year on year to 15.1 GW at the end of September. During the quarter, it added 301 MW of solar capacity and 212 MW of hybrid projects, and acquired the 300 MW Maruti thermal plant.

Management remained confident of adding 3 GW of renewable capacity in FY27, including 1.6 GW in the second half. Jefferies expected EBITDA to grow 41% year on year in the second half, supported by stable KSK operations and new capacity.

The report stated, “We believe execution ramp-up could help with multiple re-rating for JSWE, given the guidance miss in FY26 and spillover to FY27E.”

Jefferies projected JSW Energy’s installed capacity to reach 25 GW by FY30, compared with the company’s target of 30 GW. Its estimates included annual organic renewable additions of 2 GW to 3.5 GW between FY27 and FY30, supported by 10.3 GW of renewable projects under construction.

The report said, “Management said it expects the growth momentum to continue for another 3-5 years, beyond 2030, supported by C&I and group-captive RE opportunities, thermal additions, and the Bhutan hydro project.”

Jefferies estimated revenue and EBITDA compound annual growth rates of 11% and 17%, respectively, between FY26 and FY30, and annual earnings-per-share growth of 46%. It also noted that 96% of JSW Energy’s operational portfolio was covered by long-term power purchase agreements.

Its upside case carried a target price of Rs 800, implying 71% upside, while its downside case of Rs 390 represented a potential decline of 17%. Risks included delays in land acquisition, right of way, evacuation infrastructure and equipment supply.

The report’s investment thesis stated, “Improving balance sheet leverage should help the company pursue attractive growth opportunities.”

ALSO READ GST relief for FPIs may benefit brokers and depositories, says Jefferies

Jefferies on Adani Energy Solutions: ‘Buy’

Jefferies assigned Adani Energy Solutions a target price of Rs 1,980, implying 53% upside, and named it among its preferred private-sector utility stocks.

Jefferies on NTPC: ‘Buy’

Jefferies set a target price of Rs 425 for NTPC, implying 39% upside. It favoured the company on expectations of earnings growth from stronger execution.

Stronger demand supports the utility outlook

Jefferies’ higher power demand forecast comes alongside stronger generation, rising merchant prices and increased renewable project awards. JSW Energy’s capacity expansion and execution plans are central to its stock case, while Adani Energy Solutions and NTPC also feature among its preferred utility stocks.