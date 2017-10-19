Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani celebrates Diwali with BSF personnel in Kutch

Rupani and his wife, Anjali visited the floating Border Outpost (BOP) in Sir Creek in Arabian Sea along the Indo-Pak border. (image: IE)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today celebrated Diwali with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at border outpost near Lakhpat in Kutch district. The chief minister assured the jawans of facilities like drinking water and mobile connectivity. Rupani and his wife, Anjali visited the floating Border Outpost (BOP) in Sir Creek in Arabian Sea along the Indo-Pak border, and also addressed a group of BSF personnel in the presence of Inspector General Ajay Tomar, it said.

He said his government will ensure amenities like drinking water and mobile connectivity as well as air coolers in barracks of jawans. “I wish you all the very best. …We are all one family, and it is a great feeling to celebrate Diwali among family members. I saw floating BOP, how you are working in the ocean. Even in tough situation a BSF jawan conducts his duty with great dedication, risking his life,” he said. Rupani said that last time he visited BOP in Banaskantha and ensured that a mobile tower is constructed there for jawans to talk to their family members.

“There was no mobile connectivity in Banaskantha. We ensured that a tower was placed. Even here there is no connectivity, so we will get a tower fixed. You can talk to family members,” he said. “Narmada water has reached Kutch. We will ensure that you also get clean drinking water through pipeline till BOP. It is our responsibility to provide you with required infrastructure,” he said. He also said that air coolers will be fixed in the barracks to protect them from scorching heat. Rupani and his wife also offered prayers at Ashapura Mataji temple, a state government release said.