Some men are born loud. Mahesh Bhupathi was not one of them.

His father, CG Krishna Bhupathi, a former top-6 national player from the era of Ramanathan Krishnan, once said of his son: “It’s impossible to get him to speak three words in three minutes.”

His wife, Lara Dutta, has told a story about a Colgate commercial shoot where family members had to stand behind the camera just to make him smile. By most accounts, he was a reluctant celebrity.

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And yet, this is the same man who, in 1997, became the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title. The same man who reached World No. 1 in doubles in April 1999. The same man who, while still playing professional tennis, looked at the informal, broker-driven world of Indian sports management and decided to build something better himself.

He called it Globosport. He founded it in 2002, while still competing on the ATP Tour, and held a 76% controlling stake. As reported by Forbes India, By 2009, the company was billing ₹100 crore a year, with a net profit of ₹4.9 crore.

This is the story of how a quiet boy from Chennai, trained by his father on hard courts in Dubai and Muscat under brutal Gulf heat, became one of the people who turned Indian sport into an organised business. And how, like every good doubles player, he learned to recover from the points he lost.

The boy who learned alone

The Gulf in the 1980s was not a tennis paradise. There were no academies, no structured junior circuits and no sparring partners worth the name.

When Krishna Bhupathi was transferred to Dubai by Standard Chartered Bank, and later to Muscat, he did not complain about the lack of infrastructure. He simply became the infrastructure.

Father and son trained for hours every day on outdoor hard courts in extreme Middle Eastern temperatures. Krishna was coach, fitness instructor and hitting partner all at once. The drills were mechanical and repetitive: serve reps, volley patterns and footwork sequences, over and over again.

Tennis Player Mahesh Bhupathi. Express archive photo

There was no one else to play with. So Bhupathi learned to play against himself, against the heat and against the monotony. By 14, he was travelling alone across India and Asia for junior tournaments, and the family bore the cost of travel, equipment and coaching. The answer came in 1994: a full athletic scholarship to the University of Mississippi.

At Ole Miss, Bhupathi partnered with Ali Hamadeh to win the 1995 NCAA Men’s Doubles Championship, the first national tennis title in the university’s history. That same year, he earned All-American honours, won the SEC singles championship, and finished ranked No. 1 in collegiate doubles and No. 3 in singles.

He turned professional in 1995. The quiet boy was ready.

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Every great doubles partnership is a marriage of complementary skills. Leander Paes had the flair, the instinct and the crowd-pleasing brilliance. Bhupathi had the serve, the return, the net coverage and something less visible: the tactical brain.

Together, they were called the Indian Express. For a brief, blazing period in the late 1990s, they were the best doubles team on the planet.

In 1997, they won 6 ATP titles together. That same year, Bhupathi made history at Roland Garros, winning the mixed doubles crown with Japan’s Rika Hiraki. No Indian had won a Grand Slam title before. The title proved that an Indian could stand on the biggest stage in tennis and win.

1998 brought 6 more titles. Then came 1999, among the most dominant seasons in doubles history. Paes and Bhupathi reached the men’s doubles final at all 4 Grand Slams, something no pair had done in the Open Era until then.

They won the French Open, beating Goran Ivanišević and Jeff Tarango 6-2, 7-5. They won Wimbledon, outlasting Paul Haarhuis and Jared Palmer in a 4-set final. On April 26, 1999, Bhupathi became World No. 1 in doubles, the first Indian to reach the top of the rankings.

They were runners-up at the Australian Open and US Open that year. 4 finals, 2 titles and a ranking no Indian had held before.

The partnership would fracture and reunite over the years, driven by personal differences that neither man ever fully explained in public. The results kept coming.

12 Grand Slams, 52 Titles and a Place in Tennis History

He won the 2001 French Open with Paes and the 2002 US Open with Max Mirnyi. The mixed doubles titles kept coming too: Wimbledon in 2002 with Elena Likhovtseva, then Wimbledon and the US Open in 2005 with Mary Pierce and Daniela Hantuchová respectively.

In 2006, he completed the career Grand Slam in mixed doubles by winning the Australian Open with Martina Hingis.

Then came the pairing that meant the most to Indian fans: Sania Mirza. Together, they won the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open, 2 all-Indian Grand Slam titles. The 2012 final in Paris, a 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Klaudia Jans-Ignacik and Santiago González, was his 12th and last.

12 Grand Slams: 4 in men’s doubles and 8 in mixed doubles. 52 career ATP doubles titles. $6,665,907 in official career prize money. Davis Cup duty for India from 1995 to 2011, and an Olympic career that included a 4th-place finish in men’s doubles at Athens 2004.

He retired in 2016. By then, he had already been building something else for 14 years.

The shark in the boardroom

The man who could barely smile for a camera was, in business negotiations, described by a rival sports management executive as a “shark.”

Bhupathi did not dispute it. “It is cut-throat out there and this is how business is done,” he said. “Everybody is a shark in this business. If I was planning to be a nice guy, I might as well run my tennis academy in Bangalore and be happy.”

Ryan Schinman, CEO of Platinum Rye Entertainment, put it differently: “A lot of people in business play checkers; Mahesh plays chess and he thinks about the impact on the client.”

The chess metaphor fits. Bhupathi’s approach to business mirrored his approach to doubles: find the gap, position early, commit fully, and recover fast when the point is lost.

Globosport: From signing Sania Mirza to building a ₹100 crore business

Globosport was the first move. It came from Bhupathi’s own frustration. After his 1999 Grand Slam wins, he saw first-hand how Indian sports representation worked: informal agents, commission-driven brokers and no professional structure. He built Globosport to be a proper management agency, modelled on international firms.

He signed Sania Mirza at 15, long before her first WTA title, and found corporate sponsors whose money funded her international travel during her most important development years. Globosport then moved into Bollywood, signing Saif Ali Khan at a time when the actor had no manager.

India’s Sania Mirza, left, and Mahesh Bhupathi, right, hold a trophy after losing to Sun Tiantian of China and Nenad Zimonjic of Serbia in their mixed doubles finals match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008 (AP Photo/Rick Stevens)

By 2009, the numbers looked striking: ₹100 crore in annual billings and ₹4.9 crore in net profit, with Bhupathi owning 76% of the company. Billings, though, are not the same as earnings. They are the total value of client deals that pass through the firm, and most of that money belongs to the clients. The profit was under 5% of the headline figure.

Then came the failure. A 3G mobile content venture, launched before India’s network infrastructure was ready, collapsed and took substantial money with it. His sister Kavita Bhupathi Chadda, who served as CEO, imposed stricter financial controls.

Bhupathi restructured the business model itself, shifting from commission-based talent representation to fee-based brand advisory. He cut his losses and changed the way the company earned.

He later sold a 50% stake to Platinum Rye Entertainment. Globosport now operates as a boutique advisory, and its licensing and merchandising arm reported annual revenue below ₹10 crore in FY25. It is smaller than at its peak, but it is still standing.

The league that burned too bright

If Globosport was chess, the International Premier Tennis League was Bhupathi’s biggest gamble.

The idea was bold. Inspired by the IPL’s success in cricket, Bhupathi wanted a franchise-based tennis league for Asian markets, played during the off-season and packaged for television. It had shortened formats, shot clocks, player auctions and no human linesmen, with every call made by Hawk-Eye. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams all signed up.

The league launched in 2014 with matches in Manila, Singapore, New Delhi and Dubai, and drew wide media coverage and corporate sponsorship.

The problem was the economics. Marquee players commanded very high appearance fees, and broadcast logistics across several Asian cities were expensive. The franchise model also depended on owners paying what they had committed.

When those payments stopped, the structure came under strain. The IPTL ceased operations after its third season in 2016. In 2018, broadcast vendor Broadcast Solutions publicly claimed it was owed money.

Bhupathi has maintained that the defaults came from franchise owners, singling out the Japanese franchise, and that he was not personally liable. In his view, the league failed because its franchises could not pay, not because the concept was wrong.

The IPTL remains his most visible business failure. He did not retreat from sports business after it, and kept building.

Building quietly, again

Zeven Sports was incorporated in 2013 and launched in 2016, co-founded with Hemchandra Javeri, former Nike Country Manager for South Asia.

The logic was simple. India’s sportswear market was split between expensive global brands and unorganised local manufacturers, and Zeven would make performance gear designed for Indian climates and Indian feet.

Ravindra Jadeja came on board as brand ambassador in 2016, and the company won official ICC merchandise rights for the 2017 Champions Trophy. It remains a small company, with business databases placing its FY25 revenue below ₹10 crore.

Tennis academies and the business of grassroots sport

The Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academies, founded in 2006, took a different approach entirely. There are no land purchases and no heavy capital spending. MBTA partners with schools, residential townships and corporate clubs to run tennis programmes.

Its “Progressive Tennis” curriculum serves children aged 4 to 9 on modified courts with lighter equipment, at monthly fees that have historically ranged from ₹250 to ₹400 per child. The network now spans 9 Indian states, from Pune and Gurgaon to Kolkata and Kochi, and has expanded into the UAE. It may be the most quietly important thing Bhupathi has built.

A child in a tier-2 Indian city who picks up a racquet at an MBTA school programme may never know whose name is on the academy. The pathway exists because Bhupathi built it.

From Tennis champion to sports business CEO

He is also an investor in Social Swag, an edtech and creator platform backed alongside Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra. The company raised $3.5 million in a Pre-Series A round in January 2022. That money went to the company, and the size of Bhupathi’s own stake has not been disclosed.

With Lara Dutta, he co-founded the film company Big Daddy Productions in 2010, and is a partner in ARIAS, a skincare and personal care brand aimed at Indian consumers.

Then, in February 2024, Bhupathi was appointed CEO of SG Sports and Entertainment, the sports arm of the APL Apollo Group. SGSE’s portfolio includes SG Pipers Bengaluru in the Tennis Premier League, which signed veteran Rohan Bopanna, along with teams in the World Tennis League, the Supercross League and the Global Chess League.

The man who once played chess on court is now playing it across an entire sporting portfolio.

Mahesh Bhupati at the inauguration of the Apollo Tennis Clinic – Express photo by Vikram Sharma 23.05.2007

The number nobody can verify

Type “Mahesh Bhupathi net worth” into a search engine and you will find figures between $15 million and $20 million. They appear in media roundups with confident regularity.

None of them is verified.

What is documented is $6,665,907 in official ATP career prize money, before tax, coaching and travel costs. He had long-term endorsement deals with Adidas, Wilson, Colgate and Jaeger-LeCoultre, whose values were never disclosed.

He held a 76% founding stake in Globosport, later reduced by the 50% sale to Platinum Rye. He has stakes of undisclosed size in Zeven Sports and Social Swag, and a CEO’s salary at SGSE that has not been made public.

What is not documented is any audited personal financial statement. The $15 million to $20 million range appears to mix company billings with personal wealth, and equity value with cash in hand. It is the kind of number that gets repeated until it sounds true.

The honest answer is that Bhupathi’s net worth is known to him, his accountants and the tax authorities. Everyone else is guessing.

The father

In December 2025, at Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League in Ahmedabad, Bhupathi sat courtside supporting his team, SG Pipers Bengaluru. Alongside him sat Leander Paes, backing GS Delhi Aces.

26 years earlier, they had stood together on Centre Court at Wimbledon, lifting a trophy as the best doubles team in the world. Now they were rival franchise backers, 2 men in their fifties watching a new generation play the game they had once carried.

In 2023, Bhupathi took his daughter Saira, then 11 and a competitive junior player, to watch the Wimbledon women’s final on Centre Court. He has spoken about how hard it is to be both her father and the former champion coaching her. The man who learned the game from his father on empty courts in Muscat now has a daughter learning it from him.

He was never the loudest man in the room, and he never wanted to be.

Between the hard courts of Dubai and the boardrooms of Mumbai and Bengaluru, between 12 Grand Slam titles and a league that burned too bright, and between signing a 15-year-old Sania Mirza and running a corporate group’s sports arm, Mahesh Bhupathi became one of the first Indian athletes to treat his sport as an industry to build, not just a career to play.

He made sport a business. And then he made business a sport.

The quiet man played chess while everyone else played checkers. He is still playing.

Editorial Note: This is an independent profile. Mahesh Bhupathi and their representatives were contacted but did not respond prior to the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.