This week ended with Indian companies securing key orders across sectors ranging from solar power to defence. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ashoka Buildcon, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) and Cochin Shipyard were among the companies that won major contracts. The combined value of their orders exceeded Rs 4,000 crore, spanning metro rail, renewable energy, power transmission and defence projects.

Here’s a look at the key infrastructure, engineering and defence stocks, the orders they have won and how their shares performed during the week.

L&T to build 15.1-km Noida Aqua Line extension

L&T has secured a ‘significant’ order worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore from Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) for the design and construction of a 15.1-km elevated stretch of the Noida Metro Aqua Line extension.

The project will connect Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 and Depot Station to Boraki, and includes the construction of 10 elevated metro stations along with architectural finishes. The project was Awarded to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business vertical.

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The project is expected to be completed within 36 months and aims to improve connectivity across Noida, particularly for commuters travelling to key residential and commercial areas.

L&T share price closed in green for the week, up 2.38% at Rs 4139.00 per share.

Ashoka Buildcon wins 120 MWp solar project in Bhutan

Ashoka Buildcon has secured a $58.9 million contract from Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation for a 120 MWp Wobthang Solar PV Power Plant.

The project involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the solar power plant on a Design Build basis. It has a completion deadline of 18 months from commencement and a defect liability period of 24 months.

Ashoka Buildcon share price closed in green for the week, up 9.62% at Rs 112.33 per share.

BHEL bags Power Grid order for renewable energy integration

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured an order worth Rs 600-900 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India. The project is for setting up two +300/-200 MVAR synchronous condensers at Kalyanpur in Gujarat.

It is linked to the transmission system being developed to integrate renewable energy generated in the Jam Khambhaliya Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). Under the contract, BHEL will handle the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the equipment, with the project scheduled for completion within 35 months.

ALSO READ BHEL bags up to Rs 900 cr Power Grid order for Gujarat renewable energy project

BHEL share price closed in green for the week, up 8.55% at Rs 435.30 per share.

Cochin Shipyard wins Rs 500 crore Navy contract

Cochin Shipyard (CSL) has secured a defence contract worth Rs 498.58 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the normal refit and re-powering of the Indian Navy’s INS Betwa.

Under the contract, the Brahmaputra-class frigate will undergo a major propulsion system upgrade, replacing its existing steam-based system with a diesel-engine-based propulsion system.

The refit will also include the installation of a modernised weapon suite to enhance the warship’s combat capabilities and operational effectiveness.

The project is expected to be completed in around two years and will involve more than 50 MSMEs, supporting indigenous ship repair capabilities under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

Cochin Shipyard share price closed in red for the week, up 2.40% at Rs 1178.50 per share.

Conclusion

The latest order wins underline continued activity across India’s infrastructure, renewable energy, power transmission and defence sectors. While L&T and BHEL have secured large domestic infrastructure and power-related contracts, Ashoka Buildcon has expanded its overseas project portfolio with the Bhutan solar project. Cochin Shipyard’s INS Betwa contract, meanwhile, highlights opportunities in naval modernisation and indigenous defence capabilities.